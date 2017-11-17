Miguel Cotto special on Nov.25

HBO Sports, with a 44-year tradition in professional boxing, takes a deep dive into the career of sure-fire Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto, the most accomplished and decorated fighter in Puerto Rican history, as he prepares to make one last ring appearance next month against former U.S. Olympian Sadam Ali when MIGUEL COTTO: A RETROSPECTIVE debuts SATURDAY, NOV. 25 at 12:45 p.m. ET/PT immediately following the live HBO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader telecast from New York.

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO® and HBO On Demand®, and at hbo.com/boxing, as well as other new media platforms.





Four-division and six-time world champion Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs), returns to the ring for the final time in what will mark the end of an era for the future Hall of Famer. Cotto will look to successfully defend his junior middleweight title in his last outing before a packed crowd of loyal New York supporters as he closes the book on his legendary career.

HBO Sports production cameras will visit Cotto as well as family members in Puerto Rico to tell his backstory — both personal and professional – as he trains for the final time in Hollywood, CA under the guidance of Freddie Roach. The Caguas, Puerto Rico native will also sit with Jim Lampley for a retrospective on his accomplishments.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Cotto and Ali meet at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden in New York in a 12-round 154-pound world title bout that will be televised live on HBO beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. This will mark Cotto’s 24th appearance on the network and his 10th showcase at MSG.

For more information, visit hbo.com/boxing; become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/HBOBoxing; and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @HBOBoxing. Follow the conversation using #CottoAli.

MIGUEL COTTO: A RETROSPECTIVE will be hosted by Jim Lampley and produced by HBO Sports.