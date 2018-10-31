Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel ‘Mickey’ Roman – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS

WBC Super Featherweight World Championship

November 3, 2018 / Don Haskins Convention Center / El Paso, Texas

This will be the 2,024th fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history.





TOP RANK PRESENTS:

MIGUEL “El Alacran” BERCHELT (Mexico)

WBC Super Featherweight World Champion / 4th Title Defense

Age: 26 / Date of birth: November 17, 1991

Residence: Merida, Yucatán, Mexico / Birthplace: Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Record: 34-1, 30 KOs / Total rounds: 128

World championship fights: 4-0, 3 KOs

Height: 5’7” – 170cm / Reach: 71” – 180cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: Mario Abraham / Trainer: Jose Caballero

MIGUEL “Mickey”” ROMAN (Mexico)

Ranked WBC No. 1 / Mandatory Challenger at Super Featherweight

Age: 32 / Date of birth: November 14, 1985

Residence, birthplace: Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico

Record: 60-12, 47 KOs / Total rounds: 439

World championship fights: 0-2

Height: 5’5″ – 165cm / Reach: 66.5” – 169cm / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Oswaldo Küchle / Trainer: Rudy Hernandez

WBC SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Gabriel Elorde (Phil) 1963 – 1967

2. Yoshiaki Numata (Jap) 1967

3. Hiroshi Kobayashi (Japan) 1967 – 1968

4. Rene Barrientos (Phil) 1969 – 1970

5. Yoshiaki Numata (Japan) * 1970 – 1971

6. Ricardo Arredondo (Mex) 1971 – 1974

7. Kuniaki Shibata (Jap) 1974 – 1975

8. Alfredo Escalera (P. Rico) 1975 – 1978

9. Alexis Arguello (Nic) 1978 – 1980

10. Rafael Limon (Mex) 1980 – 1981

11. Cornelius Boza-Edwards (Uganda) 1981

12. Rolando Navarrete (Phil) 1981 – 1982

13. Rafael Limon (Mex) * 1982

14. Bobby Chacon (US) 1982 – 1983

15. Hector Camacho (P. Rico) 1983

16. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex) 1984 – 1987

17. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) 1988 – 1994

18. James Leija (US) 1994

19. Gabriel Ruelas (Mex) 1994 – 1995

20. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) * 1995 – 1997

21. Genaro Hernandez (US) 1997 – 1998

22. Floyd Mayweather (US) 1998 – 2001

23. Sirimongkol Singmanassuk (Thai) 2002 – 2003

24. Jesus Chavez (Mexico) 2003 – 2004

25. Erik Morales (Mexico) 2004

26. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico) 2004 – 2007

27. Juan Manuel Marquez (Mexico) 2007 – 2008

28. Manny Pacquiao (Philippines) 2008

29. Humberto Soto (Mexico) 2008 – 2009

30. Humberto Mauro Gutierrez (Mex, Interim) 2009

31. Vitaly Tajbert (Germany) 2009 – 2010

32. Takahiro Aoh (Japan) 2010 – 2012

33. Gamaliel Diaz (Mexico) 2012 – 2013

34. Takashi Miura (Japan) 2013 – 2015

35. Francisco Vargas (Mexico) 2015 – 2017

36. Miguel Berchelt (Mexico) 2017 –

* Regained

WBC SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS

1. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mexico)

2. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)

3. Alexis Arguello (Nicaragua)

4. Hector Camacho (P. Rico)

5. Azumah Nelson (Ghana)

6. Gabriel Elorde (Phil)

7. Erik Morales (Mexico)

8. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico)

9. Ricardo Arredondo (Mexico)

10. James Leija (US)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

33 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, three of whom regained the title: Yoshiaki Numata (Japan), Rafael Limon (Mexico), Azumah Nelson (Ghana).

134 super featherweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS:

Jan. 29, 2017 Miguel Berchelt KO11 Francisco Vargas – Indio, California

June 4, 2016 Francisco Vargas D12 Orlando Salido – Carson, California

Nov. 21, 2015 Francisco Vargas TKO9 Takashi Miura – Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar. 15, 2008 Manny Pacquiao W12 Juan Manuel Marquez – Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar. 17, 2007 Juan Manuel Marquez W12 Marco Antonio Barrera – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 27, 2004 Marcos Antonio Barrera W12 Erik Morales – Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 3, 1998 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 TKO8 Genaro Hernandez – Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar. 22, 2997 Genaro Hernandez W12 Azumah Nelson – Corpus Christi, Texas

Oct. 13, 1990 Azumah Nelson W12 Juan LaPorte – Sydney, Australia

Sep. 13, 1984 Julio Cesar Chavez TKO8 Mario Martinez – Los Angeles, California

Aug. 7, 1983 Hector Camacho TKO5 Rafael Limon – San Juan, Puerto Rico

May 30, 1981 Cornelius Boza-Edwards TKO13 Bobby Chacon – Las Vegas, Nevada

Jan. 28 1978 Alexis Arguello TKO13 Alfredo Escalera – Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Dec. 14, 1967 Hiroshi Kobayshi KO12 Yoshiaki Numata – Kokugjikan, Japan

Feb. 16, 1963 Flash Elorde W15 Johnny Bizarro – Manila, Philippines

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.