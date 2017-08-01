Miguel Barrionuevo faces Adrián Verón in Argentinean Welterweight ‘Fight of the Year’

On Saturday, October 7, two of Argentina’s top welterweights, National and WBC Latino welterweight champion, Miguel “La Joya” Barrionuevo and WBO Latino welterweight champion, Adrián “Chucky” Verón, will collide in the Argentinean welterweight Fight of the Year.

To be held in Buenos Aires, Barrionuevo vs. Verón will be presented by Mario Margossian’s Argentina Boxing Promotions in association with Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing and televised live by TyC Sports in North, Central and South America, excluding Brazil and Canada.

WBC #11-rated Barrionuevo (32-3-2, 22 KOs), from San Fernando del Valle, Catamarca, will be attempting to defend his national title for the second time since winning it last September.





In his last appearance on June 24, WBO #8-rated Verón (21-1, 13 KOs), from Río Gallegos, Santa Cruz, dominated Victor Hugo Velázquez by wide unanimous decision to defend his WBO Latino belt for the third time.

The venue for this event is currently TBA.