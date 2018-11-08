Miesha Tate appointed as vice president of One Championship

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that it has appointed former women’s mixed martial arts world champion Miesha Tate as Vice President of ONE Championship.





Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “It is both an honor and a privilege to announce that women’s mixed martial arts world champion Miesha Tate will be joining ONE Championship as Vice President. Miesha has been an incredible pioneer for the sport, and has been an inspiration for many young men and women. What impresses me most about Miesha is her humility, compassion, honor, and respect. Throughout her career, Miesha has always exemplified the deep-rooted martial arts values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. Not only is she a good friend, but I am proud to have her represent ONE Championship on a global scale. I look forward to welcoming Miesha to her new home in Singapore!”

Miesha Tate, Vice President of ONE Championship, stated: “I am thrilled to join ONE Championship as a Vice President. I truly believe in its mission of unleashing real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I’m honored to bring my experience as a World Champion and to help inspire the next generation of athletes. And of course, I am excited to relocate to my new home, Singapore, and travel throughout Asia!”

Former women’s mixed martial arts world champion Miesha “Cupcake” Tate is one of the biggest and most recognizable names in the martial arts industry. She is a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts. Tate retired from professional competition in 2016, and finished her mixed martial arts career with a 18-7 record. Her most notable victories came over Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann, Jessica Eye, and Holly Holm whom she defeated to capture the women’s bantamweight world title. Following her professional career, Tate became a broadcast analyst. Tate now joins ONE Championship as Vice President.

