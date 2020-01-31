Micky Ward To Attend 2020 HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today “Irish” Micky Ward will attend the 2020 Hall of Fame Weekend set for June 11-14 in “Boxing’s Hometown.”





“The Hall of Fame is thrilled to welcome ’Irish’ Micky Ward to Canastota for the Hall of Fame Weekend festivities. He was a true warrior inside the ropes and his all action style made him a fan favorite,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy.

Boxing out of Lowell, MA, Ward was one of boxing’s most exciting fighters. He turned pro in 1985 and used a crowd-pleasing style to register a 38-13 (27 KOs) record that includes wins over Shea Neary, Reggie Green and Emanuel Burton. In 2002 and 2003 Ward engaged in an epic trilogy with Arturo “Thunder” Gatti (1-2). Following their third bout Ward announced his retirement from the ring. During his career, the junior welterweight star was in “Fight of the Year” three times (2001 vs. Burton, 2002 and 2003 vs. Gatti). The Fighter, an Academy Award-winning motion picture chronicling his life, featured Mark Wahlberg as Ward and Christian Bale as his brother / trainer Dicky Eklund.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.





The Class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin and “The Dutch Destroyer” Lucia Rijker; promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen; and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad will participate in the Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.

For more information on the 2020 Hall of Fame Weekend please call (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .