Micki Nielsen vs Artur Mann in Hannover – June 2

Micki Nielsen (25-1, 15 KOs) challenges Artur Mann (13-0, 8 KOs) for the WBO International Cruiserweight title on June 2 at the Swiss Life Hall in Hannover, Germany.





Nielsen returns to the ring following a points win over Ricards Bolotniks in Riga, and enters the biggest fight of his career as he looks to engineer a World title opportunity by beating the previously undefeated Mann in his hometown.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to fight Artur Mann in Germany,” said Nielsen. “He is a tough fighter and I’m sure he will give me a good test, but I’m confident I will win.

“I’ve had some good experiences recently fighting in Germany and Latvia, and sparring top names like Mairis Briedis. Now, it’s time for me to step up and show I have what it takes to challenge for a World title. By beating Artur Mann, I will prove I’m ready!

“I’m not worried about fighting in Germany. I’ve never backed down from a challenge and I’m willing to fight anywhere in the world. I have been training hard since my last fight and I will be in great shape come June 2.”





Mann will be defending the WBO belt he won in July 2017 with a majority decision over countryman Leon Harth, whose only previous defeats came at the hands of former WBC champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk and current IBF and WBA Super World ruler Murat Gassiev.

The 27 year-old from Hannover will be fighting for the first time in his hometown in a headline spot against his Team Sauerland stable mate Nielsen.

“I am very happy to be defending my title in my hometown,” said Mann. “Nielsen is a strong fighter, but with my fans behind me, the belt will stay in Hannover!”

Nielsen follows in the footsteps of his older brother Patrick in accepting a big fight in Germany. Patrick Nielsen meets former two-weight World Champion Arthur Abraham in a super middleweight showdown on April 28 at the Baden-Arena, Offenburg.





“Me and my brother both have big fights in Germany,” said the younger of the boxing Nielsen brothers. “I will come to Offenburg to watch Patrick beat Abraham, and then it’s my turn to defeat Mann in Hannover.”

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: “We’re delighted to deliver fans another exciting championship contest between two evenly matched competitors. This is a real 50-50 bout between two young, hungry contenders. The winner of this fight will not only take home the WBO International belt, but will also be positioned for a World title eliminator.”

