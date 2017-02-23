Michael Perez And Marcelino Lopez To Square Off In Golden Boy Boxing On Espn

In a classic crossroads fights Newark New Jersey native and longtime super lightweight contender Michael “The Artist” Perez (24-2-2, 11 KOs) looks to rebound and get back into title contention when he faces off with once-defeated Argentinian slugger Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (32-1-1, 17 KOs) in a Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN 10-round bout on April 20.





ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the fight live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY starting at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST. The undercard will stream live on ESPN3 in English and Spanish.

“True crossroads fights almost always spell high action because both fighters have so much to gain – and to lose,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Both Lopez and Perez have achieved a lot in their careers, but to catapult themselves into title contention, each has to get a win here. I expect fireworks and so should fans watching live at Turning Stone or on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.”

In the 10-round co-main event, IBF North American welterweight champion Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (17-0, 12 KOs) from Lynn, Mass. makes his highly anticipated return and first defense of his title against the rugged John Karl Sosa (13-2, 6 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. Ellis is back after his dramatic first-round knockout of the year candidate in December.

Highly touted Golden Boy prospect Travell Mazion (10-0, 10 KOs) from Austin, Texas is also set to fight on the undercard as is Eddie “E-Boy” Gomez (19-2, 11 KOs)

Host of the April 20th event, the Oneida Nation’s Turning Stone Resort Casino, an award-winning destination resort, continues to distinguish itself as a premier venue for fight-of-the-year level boxing. The April 20th fight will mark Turning Stone’s 21st nationally-televised boxing event, cementing the resort as a leading destination for televised combat sports. Turning Stone is celebrated for its noteworthy boxing events such as boxing legend Mike Tyson selecting the resort as the venue for his world debut as a promoter, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali made her boxing debut at Turning Stone and in April 2015, Turning Stone was selected to host “Fight of the Year” contender – Matthysse vs. Provodnivkov – over arenas in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami. Turning Stone features world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 signature restaurants and dining options, two luxurious spas, an all-new 125,000 square foot Las Vegas style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.

Ticket prices, on sale information and the remainder of the undercard will be announced shortly.

