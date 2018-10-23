Michael McKinson vs. Sam McNess this Friday, Oct.26

World-ranked welterweight Michael McKinson knows he’ll be walking into a ‘lion’s den’ when he faces Sam McNess at York Hall on Friday night – live on BoxNation – but is supremely confident of retaining his title.





The unbeaten Portsmouth star (14-0-KO2) defends his WBC International Silver at the iconic venue as the main support to Sunny Edwards’ WBO European super-flyweight title defence against Ryan Farrag; with names such as Johnny Coyle, Sultan Zaurbek and Azhbenov Nurtas on a substantial undercard.

With East End local McNess (10-1-KO4) sure to bring his huge band of supporters on the night, McKinson is forecasting a hot reception – but one he insists he’ll have no problem coping with.

‘The Problem’ said: “It’s 100% my biggest fight to date as an amateur or professional. It’s my first time on TV and it’s a the home of British boxing.





“Sam McNess will be the best fighter I’ve faced. He’s strong and coming down in weight. He’s action-packed an explosive. A lot will favour him in his hometown but I know I’m going to do the job on Friday night.

“I’ve been in a lion’s den before. People booed me into the ring when I walked out against Ryan Martin and I know it’ll be the same here as McNess is a big ticket-seller. York Hall will be heaving with his supporters but I’ll silence the crowd.

“I’m going to explode onto the scene with a victory. My name is already there in the rankings but I’ve not fought on TV or done many interviews before. This is my breakthrough fight and I’ll suddenly talked about more.

“I’m not looking past this Friday at anyone else. I know I’ve a tough test in front of me. I’ve got an amazing team around me so I expect to get it done against McNess and then let MTK Global plan from there.”





