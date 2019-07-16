Michael McKinson faces Evgeny Pavko this Saturday on ESPN+

One of Great Britain’s most promising welterweights, Michael “The Problem” McKinson, is ready to conquer Europe. McKinson, a native of Portsmouth, England, will take on Russian veteran Evgeny Pavko in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO European welterweight title on the latest edition of #MTKFightNight Saturday from the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England.





McKinson-Pavko will headline a scheduled four-bout card that will stream live on ESPN+ — the industry-leading sports streaming service — beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

“This is a good bout,” McKinson said. “Nobody in Britain wanted to fight me, so we’ve had to go the harder route and take on a dangerous Russian.”

McKinson (16-0, 2 KOs), a slick southpaw, is taking a step up in competition after winning both the WBC Youth and WBC International silver welterweight belts in less than five years as a professional. He last fought March 9 at the Brentwood Centre, outboxing Ryan Kelly over 10 rounds. Pavko (18-2-1, 13 KOs), from Kopeysk, Russia, is 2-0 since moving up from the super lightweight division. Unbeaten in three career fights outside of Russia, Pavko has not fought in seven months. Last December, he stopped the previously undefeated Fedor Vinogradov on cuts following the fifth round.





In other action scheduled for ESPN+:

Rising British welterweight prospect Shaquille “The Black Mexican” Day (12-0, 2 KOs) will fight countryman Louis Adolphe (10-1, 1 KO) in a 10-rounder for the vacant British Southern Area welterweight strap. Day has knocked out two of his last three opponents.

(12-0, 2 KOs) will fight countryman (10-1, 1 KO) in a 10-rounder for the vacant British Southern Area welterweight strap. Day has knocked out two of his last three opponents. Former amateur star Chantelle Cameron (10-0, 7 KOs) will make her third ring appearance of 2019 versus Anisha Basheel ( 8-5, 8 KOs) in a 10-round WBC world title lightweight eliminator for the belt currently held by undisputed world champion Katie Taylor . Basheel has won eight straight fights by knockout since beginning her career 0-5 and is coming off a first-round stoppage over Sam “SJ” Smith for the vacant Commonwealth female lightweight title.

(10-0, 7 KOs) will make her third ring appearance of 2019 versus 8-5, 8 KOs) in a 10-round WBC world title lightweight eliminator for the belt currently held by undisputed world champion . Basheel has won eight straight fights by knockout since beginning her career 0-5 and is coming off a first-round stoppage over Sam “SJ” Smith for the vacant Commonwealth female lightweight title. Thomas Patrick Ward (26-0, 4 KOs) will look to notch his second win of the year against Brayan Mairena (10-12-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight tilt.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. It reached 2 million subscribers in less than a year and offers fans thousands of live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, along with premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes hundreds of MLB and NHL games, exclusive UFC, Top Rank boxing and PFL fights and events, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredivisie, and more), thousands of college sports events (including football, basketball and other sports), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, new and exclusive series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films. Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and can cancel at any time.

ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN App (on mobile and connected devices) and ESPN.com. They are the industry-leading all-in-one digital sports platform, delivering a rich, personalized experience to tens of millions of fans every month.