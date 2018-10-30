Michael McGurk fights on Taylor vs. Martin undercard this Sat.

Unbeaten light-middleweight Michael McGurk is determined to hit the ground running at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday night.





The 24-year-old Scot has overcome a broken hand and fights for the first time this year on the World Boxing Super Series card headlined by Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin and Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire – live on DAZN.

Having already won the WBC world youth title in 2017, McGurk is eager to start making his mark again.

McGurk said: “I can’t wait. It’s been a long year out of the ring and a bit of a nightmare but it’s good to be back on such a big card. It should be a good night and hopefully a victory for myself.

“I’m very mentally strong and relaxed so I don’t get hyped up or annoyed about much. I’ve been training hard and in the gym even when I had a broken hand. It’s just one of those things that happens in boxing.

“I’m looking forward to this with the likes of Josh Taylor headlining. It’ll be my second time on one of his undercards and I scored a stoppage in the first round the first time. I’m looking forward to putting on another performance for everybody.

“Scottish boxing is looking great at the moment. You’ve got a lot of up and coming talent who’ll soon be pushing for titles. In the coming months, I think we’ll see a big rise in Scottish boxing with plenty of titles and lots of big nights like Saturday.”

Joining McGurk on a stacked bill are MTK Global team-mates Kieran Smith, Siar Ozgul – who fights former world champion Viktor Postol – plus Stephen Tiffney and Troy James.

MTK Global team members offer coaching tips at Fight 4 Change gym

Several MTK Global team members spent time at London’s Fight 4 Change gym to offer delighted youngsters some boxing tips last week.

The charity, which uses boxing and fitness as a pathway for at-risk young people, welcomed fighters Ryan Farrag, Dan Azeez, Roseanna Cox and MTK Marbella coach Albert Ayrapetyan to offer some expert advice. Their MTK Global team-mate Charlie Driscoll already coaches regularly at the facility.

Fight 4 Change CEO Rebecca Donnelly MBE is pleased with the progress of the initiative and is hoping to keep increasing its positive impact on society in unison with the MTK Foundation.

Donnelly said: “It’s all funded so it’s all free. We’ve got a younger age group and an older age group. We’ve got Charlie Driscoll who helps with the coaching – he’s a young MTK Global fighter.

“We’ve got a number of programmes. We’ve got one for those who work with mental health issues, one for gang intervention and a female-only programme designed to empower females. We are addressing a range of issues.

“In terms of the MTK Foundation, we are looking at where we merge in terms of the educational components and finding where the synergies are so we can work together closely.

“I’d like to give a big shout to MTK Global. They’ve got some great fighters coming down here and they’ve given lots of tickets to the kids. The aura and confidence the fighters bring inspires the kids to try and emulate them.

“I think everyone should work for their passion. It’s not to say it’s not stressful but I get to work with some great people.”