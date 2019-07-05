Michael “Manitas De Piedra” Carbajal special VIP guest for Quigley vs. Johnson event

Hall of Famer Michael “Manitas De Piedra” Carbajal will be the special VIP guest for the event headlined by the 10-round battle between contender Jason Quigley (16-0, 12 KOs) and Tureano Johnson (20-2-1, 14 KOs) for the NABF Middleweight Title on the July 18 edition of the Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, Calif. The fights will be streamed live

on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation.





Carbajal is a legendary boxer who, among other accolades in his amateur career, earned a Silver Medal at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. Carbajal then began a legendary professional career where he became the first of the 1988 Olympic Team to capture a world title and then earned a total of six world titles against fighters such as Muangchai Kittikasem, Josue Camacho and Scotty Olson and Jorge “Travieso” Arce. Carbajal also participated in a historic trilogy against Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez.

Carbajal will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the co-main event, Alberto “Impacto” Melian (5-0, 3 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina will defend his NABA Super Bantamweight Title in a 10-round fight against Leonardo Baez (14-2, 8 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico.





Marlen Esparza (6-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas will defend her NABO Flyweight Title in an eight-round bout against Sonia Osorio (13-6-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico.

Ricardo Sandoval (14-1, 9 KOs) of Rialto, Calif. will participate in a 10-round flyweight battle against Marco Sustaita (12-1-1, 10 KOs) of Oceanside, Calif.

Carlos “The Solution” Morales (18-4-3, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles will return in a 10-round lightweight fight against Rosekie Cristobal (15-4, 11 KOs) of Cotabato, Philippines.

Charles Huerta (20-6, 12 KOs) of Paramount, Calif. will fight in an eight-round super featherweight clash against Filipino boxer Recky Dulay (11-5, 8 KOs).

Irish prospect Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (8-0, 5 KOs) will participate in a six-round fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

