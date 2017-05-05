Michael Farenas To Launch Comeback on June 1st Fight Club OC Show

They say it’s never too late to start a comeback, and for lightweight contender Michael Farenas (41-5-4, 33KOs) the comeback starts Thursday, June 1st when he enters the ring for the first time in nearly two years. The seven round bout will take place on Roy Englebrecht’s FIGHT CLUB OC show in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA.





Having fought some of the top jr. lightweights in the world over the past five years, which include Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jose Padraza, and Fernando Beltran to name a few, Farenas believes he still has some gas left in his tank.

“It’s been a long journey to get back in the ring, but now that time has come,” said Michael Farenas. “I’m in great shape and I feel my skill and experience will help on my comeback.”

Also set to perform on the Thursday, June 1st show that will feature both pro boxing and pro mixed martial arts will be a TOP MMA bout between tough 8-8 MMA veteran Huntington Beach’s John Mercurio vs 6-1 Anthony Hernandez out of Alhambra….undefeated 4-0 boxer La Habra’s Sergio Quiroz vs Mexico’s Jose Fabian Naranjo….and Lakewood’s Matt Martinez at 2-1 meeting Burbank’s tough Hakop Ter-Petrosyan in what will be a stand up MMA brawl.

John Mercurio delivering an elbow to Matt Lagler at FCOC on 4/6/16

The June 1st show will also see the pro debut of six boxers, including three from Orange County. Stepping into the ring for the first time as a pro will be Irvine High graduate De’Von Abraham vs Riverside’s Brennan Benton; Laguna Beach’s Donte Stubbs a former mma pro turning to boxing vs San Bernardino’s Leonard Ruiz; and Costa Mesa’s Arian Sharifi another mma pro turning to boxing vs Monrovia’s Nathan Weston.

De’Von Abraham an Irvine High grad and amateur champion

Tickets for the Thursday, June 1st Fight Club OC show in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA are on sale at www.fightcluboc.com.