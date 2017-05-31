Michael Farenas Makes Weight for Fight Club OC Comeback

Having tipped the scale at 141.5 lbs., former world title challenger, Michael “Hammer Fist” Farenas (44-5-4, 33 KOs), is ready to make his comeback fight a success. Farenas, who hails from Gubat, Sorsogon, Philippines, will face Mexico’s Martin Angel Martinez (17-11-1, 11 KOs) who weighed in at 140.5 lbs.



The 8-ronund bout will take place on the “Fight Club OC” card at The Hanger at the OC Fair & Event Center located at 88 Fair Dr. Costa Mesa, CA 92626. The “Fight Club OC” card, scheduled for this Thursday June 1, 2017, will be aired live on www.FITE.TV for only $9.99.

Tickets for the Thursday, June 1st Fight Club OC show in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA are on sale at www.fightcluboc.com.