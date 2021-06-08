Michael Dutchover Wins Unanimous Decision In 2021 Debut – Boxing Results

Last night, Thompson Boxing Promotions presented the third edition of their popular 3.2.1. Boxing series of 2021. The 3-card event took place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA.

In the 8-round main event, super lightweight prospect, Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (15-1, 10 KOs), who is co-promoted with Banner Promotions, won a hard-fought unanimous decision against a game, Ivan Leon Benitez (14-5-1, 6 KOs). Dutchover outworked Benitez in every round but had to fend off the constant attack he was facing throughout the entire fight. Dutchover showed he has the skillset to box and fight on the inside when things got rough. Benitez showed a lot of heart, but never was in control of the fight. Scorecards read 80-72 twice and 78-74.

Photos by Carlos Baeza – Thompson Boxing Promotions

“This was my first fight in almost a year, and I felt I had some rust to shake off, but overall, I’m happy with my performance,” said Dutchover. “Benitez came to fight as I expected, and I did what I had to do to get the win. Now its time to get right back in the ring and finish of the rest of this year with some good wins. I have a big fight coming up in September back in my home state of Texas that I’m looking forward too. I’ll be ready to go.”

In the 6-round co-feature super welterweights, Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (10-0, 4 KOs) and Donte Stubbs (6-2, 2 KOs) gave the fans six hard fought rounds of action. Brewart Jr. kept his distance and landed accurate body shots throughout the fight as Stubbs did his best to keep the fight on the inside. As the fight entered the middle rounds, Stubbs was getting fatigued and started to slow down. Brewart Jr. stuck to his game plan and boxed from the outside. In the final round both fighters went for broke and ended the bout with a flurry of punches, but it was Brewart Jr. who got the better of the exchanges in each round. Scorecards read 60-54 twice, and 58-56 all in favor of Brewart Jr.

“Stubbs was very tough and durable, he pushed me throughout the whole fight,” said Brewart Jr. “I felt I was in control though and kept poise as the fight went on. I showed I can box my way to victory if need be and this was a great learning experience for me. I’m getting better as I step up in competition and I’m looking forward to getting back in the gym to work on the fundamentals of boxing. I still have a lot to learn but I’m confident in my ability to grow.”

In the opening 6-round featherweight bout, Jose “Tito” Sanchez (7-0, 5 KOs) defeated Andrew Strode (6-1, 1 KO) by way of TKO at the 1:40 mark of round three. Strode came out fast using lateral movement and speed to land his shots, winning the first round with superior boxing technique. Sanchez, who was coming forward the entire fight, bullied his way on the inside and started to land some vicious right hooks to the head of Strode, hurting him toward the end of round two. Strode seemed to be gassed out entering round three and continued to take punishment as Sanchez kept the pressure on. After Sanchez landed some brutal body shots, Strode’s hands came down and he took some thundering blows to the head, forcing the referee to stop the fight. Sanchez ends Strode’s undefeated record while remaining unbeaten himself.

“I kept my composure when Strode came out guns blazing and kept the pressure on him from the opening bell,” said Sanchez. “I saw that he was getting tired, so I stepped on the gas and got him our of there. I felt my body shots were hurting him as well as my hooks to the head. Once he had his hands down, I unloaded some power blows to his head and the ref stopped the fight. I felt good tonight and I’m ready for the next challenge.”