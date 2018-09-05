Michael Dutchover vs. Luis Alberto Lopez on Sept.21

Michael Dutchover (10-0, 7 KOs), a fast rising talent in the junior lightweight division, headlines a prospect rich card on Friday, Sept. 21, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





Dutchover collides with once-beaten Luis Alberto Lopez (12-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico in the “New Blood” 8-round main event.

Dutchover, 20, hails from Midland, Tex., but has relocated to Santa Fe Springs, Calif. to take advantage of the rich sparring readily available to him in the greater Los Angeles area.

“I first came out to Santa Fe Springs the summer before my senior year of high school,” Dutchover said. “That’s when I met my current trainer Danny Zamora. He put me in with world champ Darleys Perez [WBA lightweight]. After that experience, I knew once I turned professional that I would want to live and train in this area.”

To prepare for Lopez, Dutchover has been clocking rounds against current WBA super bantamweight champion Danny Roman. The former cross country standout at Midland High School credits the elite level sparring for his rapidly evolving game.





“You have to be patient against guys like Danny Roman,” said Dutchover, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions. “He is too skilled for you to walk in there and think you are going to lay gloves on him. That’s been my biggest growth area. Just learning how to settle into a patient rhythm and capitalize on angels once I see them.”

Dutchover’s patience was on display in his latest outing, a second round, one-punch destruction of Sergio Martinez in July.

“I was setting him up from the first round,” Dutchover said. “He was leaving himself open and throwing lazy jabs. I sat on the right moment and delivered a right hand that ended his night.”

For his fight against the little known Lopez, Dutchover will rely on the experience he’s built up to this point.





“He has a good record on paper, but I know he hasn’t fought the level of talent that I have,” remarked Dutchover. “I’m heading into the fight with a lot of confidence.”

In the “New Blood” co-feature, entertaining bantamweight Mario Hernandez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. meets Ivan Gonzalez (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Mexico City, Mex. (6-rounds).

The undefeated Hernandez is coming off his most impressive win to date – a unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Jonah Flores in July.

Hernandez, 27, has developed a reputation as a fierce puncher with boxing skills to match. The volume puncher plans to stick to what he does best against Gonzalez.

“I usually try to come forward early and often,” Hernandez said. “I’m really comfortable starting out as the aggressor and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Ruben Torres (6-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles hopes to continue his winning ways against Mexico’s Eder Amaro (6-5, 2 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 6-rounds.

The 20-year-old Torres, who is studying kinesiology at Cerritos College, has shown excellent promise in his brief career that began last August. The lanky striker stands at nearly six feet tall, which provides him with a distinct reach advantage against virtually any opponent.

“My reach definitely helps in controlling fights,” said Torres, who is trained and managed by Danny Zamora. “I try not to rely on it too much because the goal is to develop into a complete boxer. I think I’m improving with every fight and I’m excited to get back in the ring in a few weeks.”

Also on “New Blood,” junior lightweight Bogar Padilla (1-2) will face an opponent to be named later (4-rounds).

Opening “New Blood” is lightweight David Ortiz of Bloomington, Calif. He makes his professional debut against Keith Carson (0-1) of Riverside, Calif. in a bout set for 4-rounds.

