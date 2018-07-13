Michael Dutchover Headlines on July 20 in Ontario, CA

Michael Dutchover (9-0, 6 KOs), who is among the brightest young talents in the junior lightweight division, takes the next step in his professional career when he headlines “Path to Glory” on Friday, July 20.





The marquee attraction is Dutchover’s first since turning professional nearly two years ago. The 20-year-old out of Midland, Tex. faces Mexico’s Sergio Ramirez (4-2, 4 KOs) from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be in the main event,” said Dutchover, who signed with Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions in 2016. “Everything has moved really fast for me. It wasn’t too long ago that I was on undercards fighting four round fights.”

Indeed, Dutchover has exceeded expectations with the pace of his development. His first six fights were of the 4-round variety, followed by three 6-rounders, and next Friday’s clash, his tenth, is set for 8-rounds.

“It’s the next step up for me,” said Dutchover, who is trained and managed by Danny Zamora. “I feel comfortable going all eight rounds, but hopefully I can end it early.”





Tickets for “Path to Glory” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

The “Path to Glory” 6-round co-feature is one packed with tremendous intrigue featuring two undefeated prospects.

Bantamweight Mario Hernandez (6-0, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. will face the toughest test of his young career when he meets fellow unbeaten youngster Jonah Flores (5-0) of Riverside, Calif.

Hernandez, who got a late start in the sport and consequently never had an advanced amateur career, has come into his own as of late. The aggressive boxer-puncher has won his last three fights by knockout.





“My confidence is at the highest it has ever been,” remarked Hernandez. “I feel like I can beat anyone as long as I stay aggressive and keep my punch output high.”

Elite lightweight prospect Ruben Torres (5-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles looks to add another knockout win to his resume. The rangy lightweight will face an opponent to be named later (4-rounds).

Also on the card, unbeaten bantamweight prospect Mickey Alcantara (5-0, 1 KO) of Santa Ana, Calif. battles Christian Bartolini (3-5-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico in a 4-round fight.

Lightweight Carlos Velazquez of Indio, Calif. marks his professional debut against Mexico’s Alberto Castillo (2-1, 2 KOs) in a bout set for 4-rounds.

“Path to Glory” opens with middleweight prospect Andreas Katzourakis (1-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles going against Antonio Urista (10-2, 2 KOs) of Detroit, Mich. (6-rounds).

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. To follow the conversation on social media, please use #PathToGlory, #TBPresents, and #ThompsonBoxing.