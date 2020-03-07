Michael Dutchover fights Rafael Reyes on March 14 in Orange, CA

Lightweight prospect Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs), will take the top spot on Thompson Boxing’s “Night Of Champions” event on Saturday, March 14th, live from the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, CA.





Dutchover faces the powerful, upset-minded fighter, Rafael “Guerrerito” Reyes (18-10, 14 KOs) in an eight-round main event bout. Michael Dutchover is co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

Hailing from Midland, Texas, the 22-year-old powerhouse Dutchover, is coming off his first career loss to Thomas Mattice, which ended controversially due to the doctor stopping the action. Dutchover, who is coached and managed by Danny Zamora, and trains out of Santa Fe Springs, CA, is looking to bounce back strong and get back on a winning streak.





“I am looking to come back stronger than ever when I step in the ring on March 14th,” said Dutchover. “I learned a lot about myself after my last fight and I know what needs to be done to get back on top. I love fighting in Southern California, this is my second home as I train and basically live here, and I am more than ready to put forth a great effort.”

Not overly confident over his chances, Dutchover is quite familiar with strong opponents that have tried to ruin his winning streak and Rafael Reyes is no different with fourteen of his 18 victories coming by way of KO.

“My opponent will not be an easy fight,” said Dutchover. “He has won a lot of fights by knockout and is coming to Orange County to win. I am expecting to be tested and I will have to work hard for a victory.”





Dutchover has been putting in the work as he tries to erase the blemish created on his record during his outing last September and he has been sparring with lightweight teammate Ruben Torres, who is also signed to Thompson Boxing.

“Camp is always really hard,” said Dutchover. “I am working smart in the gym and coach Zamora has devised a great game plan. We have tons of sparring in Southern California and I am always working to get better. I always feel like training camp is harder than the fight. Make no mistake about it, I’ll be seeking a knockout and I know the fans will be witnessing a great action-packed fight.”

Night of Champions is a PRIVATE EVENT, by invitation only affair; however, fight fans can watch all the action on TB PRESENTS which airs live next Saturday, March 14, on Facebook, ThompsonBoxing.com, and our YouTube channel at 8:20 p.m. PT / 11:20 p.m. ET.

UNDERCARD

In the “Night of Champions” 8-round co-feature, lightweight Manuel Flores (8-0, 5 KOs) of Coachella, CA, faces Leonardo Reyes (8-21, 3 KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico.

Featherweight Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO) of Daly City, CA fights tough veteran Dihul Olguin (14-13-4, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico (6-rounds).

Opening “Night of Champions” in a four-round bout will be super bantamweight Lazaro Vargas of Indio, CA, making his pro debut against Ulises Rosales (0-2) of Tijuana, Mexico (4-rounds)

All the action will be streamed live on TB Presents via our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com. Calling every second of the action will Beto Duran with expert commentary by Doug Fisher.

The Livestream starts at 8:20 p.m. PT / 11:20 p.m. ET.

Mario Serrano