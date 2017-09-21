Michael Dutchover Dishes on Sparring Sessions with Oscar Valdez & Jessie Magdaleno

Top junior lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover (5-0, 4 KOs) marks his return to the ring this Friday night against Carlos Flores (4-5-1, 3 KOs) in a featured 6-round bout on the “New Blood” undercard.

The five-fight show, promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions, takes place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





Dutchover, an accomplished amateur who earned a bronze medal at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2015 and a runner-up finish at the National Golden Gloves competition a year later, turned professional last year and already possesses a fan friendly style.

Thompson Boxing caught up the with Midland, Tex. native and got his take on relocating to the Los Angeles area, what it was like to spar with two world champions, and his outlook on Friday’s fight.

Your training camp was unlike any other in that you sparred against world champions Oscar Valdez and Jessie Magdaleno, as well as blue-chip prospect Michael Conlan. What was it like going against such high-level talent?





“Sparring against world champions elevates your game and boosts your confidence tremendously. I held my own the first few sessions with Oscar and Jessie and they called me back for other sessions. These guys expect solid work so I was glad that they brought me back. I’m gaining experience from some of the best so it’s awesome. It was also great sparring with Michael. With those three I was able to see different styles that will help me in my development.”

Your opponent Carlos Flores has had an uneven career. How do you get up for a fight where you are the clear favorite?

“You can’t think that every fight is going to be easy. If you’re not ready for a fight then anyone can make you look bad. This sport is unforgiving in that way. I’m going to be on my “A” game and it will show Friday.”

Earlier this year you made the decision to relocate to the Los Angeles area and leave your hometown of Midland, Tex. What has been the toughest part of this move?

“I’m doing what I love to do and that always involves sacrifices. The most difficult part is being away from friends and family and being far from home. I knew moving to Los Angeles was the right choice because if you want to get better, especially in the lower weight classes, this area is the place to be. On any given day you can spar with contenders and world champions so it’s been great for me.”

How do you see Friday’s fight going down?

“I can predict a solid win for me and my team. I’m going to let my punches go and just be active. I’ll work off the jab to open things up and I’m going to show an improved defense. I’m going to look the best I’ve looked so far. That much I know.”

Dutchover is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

In the main event, talented junior welterweight Jose Roman (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of Garden Grove, Calif. puts his 10-fight winning streak on the line against Wilberth Lopez (18-8, 13 KOs) of Tucson, Ariz. in a bout scheduled for 8-rounds.

