Michael Conlan vs. Vladimir Nikitin undercard: Barne and McComb

Local favorites Paddy Barnes and Sean McComb will star on the Michael Conlan vs. Vladimir Nikitin card at Féile an Phobail in Belfast on August 3.





Two-time Olympic medalist Barnes (5-2) and former Northern Ireland captain McComb (7-0, 4 KOs) will join their old amateur team-mate Conlan on a massive #MTKFightNight televised by ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “This event just got even bigger with the additions of two more of Belfast’s classiest and most popular boxers in Paddy and Sean.

“Very few fighters challenge for a world title in their sixth professional fight but Paddy has never been one to shy away. Having won two Olympic medals as an amateur, he now has a big stage on which to relaunch his second assault on the summit of professional boxing.





“Sean, meanwhile, has been widely tipped by experts as one of the hottest prospects in the game. He achieved big things as an amateur as well and although he’s already fought at Windsor Park and at Boston’s TD Garden, fighting at Féile will be extra special for him too.”

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble added: “It is fantastic news that two Belfast boxers, Paddy Barnes and Seán McComb, are the first two boxers announced for the Conlan v Nikitin Falls Park fight night undercard at Féile an Phobail.

“Paddy Barnes is a fantastic fighter and a great ambassador for boxing, who has excelled and achieved highly in the sport over many years.

“Seán McComb lives right beside the Falls Park Féile venue so this fight is literally in his back yard! An avid Gaelgeoir, he is an immensely popular, talented boxer with a great future ahead of him.

“The reception for Paddy and Seán in the Falls Park will be huge and we can not wait.”

The headline act on the night sees Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) seek to resolve his long-running issue with Nikitin (3-0) after the Russian was awarded a highly controversial decision when the pair met at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Initial tickets for the event sold out in less than two hours with further tickets now available to buy at ticketmaster.ie.