MIA ST.JOHN & CHRISTY MARTIN CONFIRMED FOR THIRD EDITION OF BOX FAN EXPO TAKING PLACE ON CINCO DE MAYO WEEKEND, SATURDAY MAY 6

Former WBC women’s champion Mia “The Knockout” St. John and Christy “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Martin has confirmed that they will historically appear and share a booth together to Meet & Greet their fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 3rd edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 6, 2017 during Cinco De Mayo weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez jr, that will take place later that evening.





Martin and St.John are some of the most decorated and famous female professional boxers of all-time. St John was promoted by Bob Arum while Martin was promoted by rival Promoter Don King. They are both former WBC world champions and gained popularity by appearing on some of the biggest undercards in boxing history that were headlined by Mike Tyson with Christy Martin and Oscar De La Hoya with Mia St.John. Further St.John also has appeared on the cover of Playboy Magazine, while Martin appeared on Sports illustrated.

Mia St.John has done countless charity work for different organizations. She founded “El Saber Es Poder/Knowledge Is Power” to empower our youth by providing educational material, equipment and development of Health & Wellness programs. On November 23, 2014, Mia’s son Julian who was a talented artist, passed away at the age of 24 after battling Schizophrenia and addiction. In 2015, Mia was named by CNN, “Mental Health Warrior”, along with eight other inspiring people.

Christy Martin on the other hand battled her way back from a November 23, 2010 Stabbing and being shot by her husband who is now serving time in prison for attempted murder. Today Martin is the President and founder of Pink Promotions, a boxing promoting company and is considered by the WBC as the Emeritus Champion. She also formed a non-profit organization called Christy’s Champs, which supports domestic violence as well as other domestic issues.

St.John and Martin will have merchandise to sell to their fans, as well as photos and memorabilia.

Christy along with Mia joins Fernando Vargas and Joel Casamayor among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last two Expo’s such as Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

