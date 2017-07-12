Mexican opponents for Jeyvier Cintron and Robson Conceicao on July 21

Olympians Jeyvier Cintron and Robson Conceicao will face Mexican opponents on July 21 in the first part of the series “Viernes de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights” to be held at the San Juan Ballroom of the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan, presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP)

Both Cintron (1-0) and Conceicao (3-0, 2 KOs) fought in multiple Olympics, with the Puerto Rican fighting in 2012 and 2016 and the Brazilian in 2008, 2012 and 2016, winning a gold medal in the last one. Both fighters are promoted by Top Rank also.

“Jeyvier and Conceicao will fight against Mexican opponents on July 21, so we already have four of the fights for the beginning of the series “Viernes de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights”. Jeyvier’s rival is Jose Elizondo, who has five fights and for Conceicao is a veteran of 25 fights, Bernardo Gomez,” said Peter Rivera, Vice-President of PRBBP.





Cintron, who will fight for the first time in Puerto Rico as a professional, will face Elizondo (2-3) in a four rounds and 118 pounds bout. The only Puerto Rican boxer to participate in two Olympic Games debuted in April with a decision win over Leonardo Reyes, an experienced 18-fight Mexican boxer.

Meanwhile, Conceicao, the first Brazilian to win a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, will fight an eight rounds and 130 pounds battle against Mexican Gomez (18-7, 11 KOs).

The show will feature Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (32-1-1, 24 KOs), the only woman and Puerto Rican to be world champion in five divisions, defending for the second time her WBO superbantamweight belt against Hungarian Edina Kiss (13-4, 7 KOs); Jonathan “Polvo” Oquendo (26-5, 16 KOs) will face Costa Rican Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, 13 KOs) for the WBO Latino scepter in the 130-pound 10-round.

Three other fights will be announced later to complete the card.