Mexican heavyweight prospect Elvis Garcia signs with DiBella

When Andy Ruiz upset Anthony Joshua earlier this month, stunning the boxing world to become the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent, it was an inspirational victory for many, including Mexican heavyweight prospect Elvis Garcia (8-0, 6 KOs). Signed by DiBella Entertainment to an exclusive promotional agreement, Garcia is determined to make his mark on the heavyweight division.





“Elvis Garcia is a promising and hard-working heavyweight with great talent. He was born in Mexico, lives in the United States, and has fought in and for both countries, holding dual citizenship,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “The heavyweight division is thriving right now and I look forward to working with Elvis to bring him the best opportunities to fulfill his potential.”

“I was speechless and emotional when I got the call from Lou DiBella saying that he wanted to sign me to a promotional contract,” said Garcia. “Up to this point of my life, I’ve been on a long tough road, but now I am very excited for my future. I am proud and grateful to be promoted by DiBella Entertainment. I want to thank Lou for the opportunity and I trust that, with his guidance in and out of the ring, we will make a lot of noise in the heavyweight division.”

Born in Nayarit, Mexico, Garcia moved with his family to Umatilla, OR, at age four. He had a strong athletic background growing up, excelling in soccer, wrestling, and jiu jitsu. Often competing in USA National Tournaments, Garcia won two gold medals as a Greco-Roman wrestler and three in jiu jitsu. Garcia also dabbled in mixed martial arts, winning three professional MMA matches by submission.





Encouraged by his jiu jitsu instructors, Garcia decided to take up boxing after graduating high school. However, the closest boxing gym to Umatilla was 260 miles away in Tacoma, WA, and Garcia was making eight-hour roundtrips five days a week to train. That dedication resulted in an impressive 85-10 amateur record, with 42 knockouts.

Garcia won the Washington State Golden Gloves tournament twice, as well as a silver and two bronze medals at the USA National Tournament, and was ranked #3 at super heavyweight in the United States amateur program. Following his last bronze medal performance, Garcia was awarded a berth on the Mexican National Boxing Team and moved to Tijuana to be closer to where the team trained. He then won the Mexican National Championships and the Mexican Golden Gloves Tournament twice.

While competing in Mexico, Garcia worked odd jobs to earn money. Rather than use his savings to pay rent, Garcia opted to live out of his car for an entire year, sending his earnings back home to help support his family.

Shortly after his pro debut in May 2017, Garcia was connected with managers who provided him with living expenses in Tijuana and a place to train in San Diego, CA, where he also worked nights as a security guard. Though, he was once again making long daily commutes between his home and gym. In late 2018, Garcia was set up with renowned trainer Joel Diaz in Indio, CA, where he relocated to focus on his boxing career full-time.

“Elvis is the hardest working heavyweight I have ever seen,” said Diaz. “He trains like a featherweight. No fighter in my gym is hungrier or has a bigger heart.”

The 29-year-old Garcia is coming off two wins thus far in 2019, going the six-round distance for the first time with a unanimous decision against Alejandro Garduno in February then stopping Ramon Olivas in two rounds in April.

Details on Garcia’s debut for DiBella Entertainment will be announced shortly.