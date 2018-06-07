Metcalf: I’d be far too strong for Amir Khan

JJ Metcalf is hoping to earn a WBC ranking title by beating Aitor Nieto and then target huge domestic fights with Kell Brook and Amir Khan.





The unbeaten light-middleweight (17-0-KO9) takes on the Spaniard on Tyson Fury’s undercard on Saturday night and is keen to force even higher-profile bouts as soon as possible.

Liverpool’s Metcalf said: “I need to get a move on. I’m just going to win this title and hopefully push on towards something else. I want to be one of those rare fighters who never gets beaten.

“I’ll get in an eliminator and then fight for a world title. I’d have a massive chance against big names like Kell Brook and Amir Khan. Brook is the better fighter for me and that fight would be a really good 50-50 but I’d be far too strong for Khan.

“I’ve had a lot of frustrations. I was going to fight for a British title and then Ted Cheeseman pulled out. I thought I was going to fight Liam Williams for the British title and then the board wanted an eliminator.





“I’ve had to wait lots of times and there have been lots of pull-outs. It’s time to get going in my career and it starts on Saturday.

“What better stage to do it on than Fury’s comeback fight? I’m looking forward to the big occasion.”

In addition to Fury, Metcalf’s MTK Global team-mates Jack Massey, Ian Tims, Sean Turner, Sam Maxwell, Troy Williamson and Alex Dickinson feature on the card.

