Melson and Holyfield to visit Sloan Kettering Children’s Hospital and St. Albans Community Living Center

Retired boxer and NY-11 congressional candidate Boyd Melson and 2017 Boxing Hall of Fame inductee turned promoter Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield will visit two New York care centers this week.

On Tuesday, September 5, Melson and Holyfield will spend time with children at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). The world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, the MSKCC’s devoted more than 130 years to exceptional patient care, innovative research and outstanding educational programs. The visit takes place at the main campus, located at 1275 York Avenue in New York, NY.

Two days later, the pair heads to St. Albans Community Living Center in Queens, NY. Run by the Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System (VA NYHHS), St. Albans Community Living Center has 386 beds and provides extended care, primary care and housing for homeless veterans. The center also offers counseling and training for patients looking to return to independent living.





Melson, an Army Public Affairs Officer who comes from a military family, is looking forward to teaming up with a boxing legend to spend time with those in need.

“I have differing emotions here,” said Melson, who hopes to unseat Rep. Dan Donovan in the 2018 election. “My inner child is extremely excited because I remember the first fight I watched was Evander Holyfield against Riddick Bowe. My father would talk about Evander and his warrior heart every time he brought up boxing, so he became my first favorite fighter.

Never in a million years did I think I’d be doing this with somebody like Evander. I sincerely thank him for going with me to visit Sloan Kettering and my fellow Veterans that served in our nation’s armed forces but are now homeless. Between my parents, two siblings and myself, we have about 65 years of military service. Helping the military is extremely important for me and I’m also on the Advisory Board for the non-profit Stop Soldier Suicide.

For the Sloan Kettering visit, I’ve spent the past week trying to emotionally prepare to see innocent children suffering from cancer. These children are the truest of warriors with more bravery than anybody. They’ll be my greatest teachers on Tuesday. Children are the key to our future and veterans that represented this great country will forever have my gratitude.”





