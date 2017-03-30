Melissa St. Vil set to fight Eva Wahlström for the WBC female super featherweight crown

But first the Brooklyn-based “Little Miss Tyson” has to take care of Jessica Gonzalez in the WBC Silver title defense on Friday.

WBC female super featherweight world title will be on the line on 6th May as the reigning champion Eva Wahlström (19–0–1, 3 KOs) faces Melissa “Little Miss Tyson” St. Vil (9–2–3, no KOs) in Turku, Finland.





Though first St. Vil has to take care of some business in Haiti. She’s set to defend her WBC Silver super featherweight title against Mexican Jessica Gonzalez on 31th March.

Wahlström has held the WBC world title since 2015 and defended it succesfully twice. Her previous fight was held in Helsinki, Finland on December 2016 as Wahlström faced the tough Argentinian Anahi Esther Sanchez. The two went the distance in an action-packed fight, and though both had their moments, Wahlström won a clear unanimous decision.

“She’s not the easiest of opponents, for sure,” said Wahlström of St. Vil. “But I’ll deal with her, no matter what she’s planning to try in the ring.”

The fight will be held at Turku’s Gatorade Center. “Prince” Edis Tatli will defend his EBU lightweight title against Francesco Patera in the same event, and also the super middleweight contender Niklas “Drummer Boy” Räsänen will return to the ring.

The event is hosted by Dominus Boxing Group with Viaplay providing the live stream.