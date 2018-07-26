Meiirim Nursultanov added to Kovalev-Alvarez card

Before fans at the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City enjoy two light heavyweight championship bouts, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, on Saturday, August 4, Main Events serves up a menu of top international and local prospects on the non-televised undercard.





Among them is Astana, Kazakhstan native Meiirim “The Sultan” Nursultanov (7-0, 6 KOs), who is riding a six knockout win streak while remaining undefeated. He will face Jonathan Batista (17-14, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Nursultanov who will turn 25 years old the week prior to his fight, has two goals for his bout. “My goal is not only to win by knockout, but also to deliver a nice win to watch for everyone. For the team, and for the fans,” said Nursultanov.

Although Nursultanov scored a sixth round TKO in his last bout in Los Angeles, it wasn’t good enough for him. “The fight was not comfortable at all. The opponent was very good, very tough, and his style was hard to deal with. I won by TKO, but I plan to do this faster (on August 4),” said Nursultanov.

“I’m trying to show the best qualities of boxing, but it isn’t always possible,” said Nursultanov. “Every opponent is different. At the last second, he may change a few things. But every fight is getting better and better, so it’s harder for me.”





Nursultanov says he’s checked out his opponent on video, and says the record should not fool anyone. “He’s got losses, but right now in professional boxing, losses are nothing. I get ready 100 percent for every fight,” said Nursultanov.

Nursultanov says he’s excited about appearing in Atlantic City. “I want to add fans in Atlantic City to my collection, fans from this place,” said Nursultanov. “I want as many fans as possible, I need more fans. It’s better for everyone and it helps you grow as a professional boxer.

“So please, everyone, people who are interested in boxing, attention. Please come to see my fight. I’m going to put all of my heart into it to show the Kazakhstan school and how hard we work,” declared Nursultanov.

Nursultanov hopes his hard work will place him at the top of the middleweight division with a chance to fight the bigger names such as Canelo Alvarez, countryman Gennady Golovkin, Americans Daniel Jacobs and the Charlo Brothers, or Billy Joe Saunders. “My goal is to start collecting the championships belts. Right now, I’ll keep growing in the rankings and hope to keep this going into the future,” said Nursultanov.