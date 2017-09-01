Media rights deal in Netherlands and Balkans for World Boxing Super Series

COMOSA AG and MP & Silva are pleased to announce an exclusive media rights agreement with RTL Netherlands and Arena Sport to showcase the inaugural 2017/18 season of the World Boxing Super Series and its quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

In The Netherlands RTL is the exclusive media rights partner and will provide massive Free-to-Air exposure to the tournament by broadcasting the fights on its Free-to-Air RTL7 channel. Arena Sport will have the right to broadcast the World Boxing Super Series in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Serbia and Slovenia.





MP & Silva’s CEO, Jochen Lösch: “I’m delighted to announce these further European broadcasting deals with RTL and Arena Sport for World Boxing Super Series. These are fantastic premium partners to show these show these premium fights.”

Roger Lodewick, COMOSA’s Chief Commercial Officer: “Having premium boxing again on one of the leading free to air channels in The Netherlands is a recognition of the strength of the World Boxing Super Series. RTL7 is a great home for the Muhammad Ali Trophy and we look forward to jointly building the tournament in The Netherlands.” Roger Lodewick continues, “Arena Sport is a key sports platform in the Balkans and particularly when it comes to boxing. Therefore, we are pleased to reconfirm this by showcasing the World Boxing Super Series on Arena Sport.”

RTL7’s Program Director, Marco Louwerens, commented: “We are proud to air the World Boxing Super Series on RTL; A new, premium brand in sports that delivers not only the best boxers around the world, but also the excitement, class and production value we love to see. That is also why the prestigious title of the Muhammad Ali Trophy fits perfectly to this tournament as it can only be won by the best.”

Arena Sport’s Program Director, Zoran Panjkovic, said: “As Arena Sport is the home of premium boxing content and World Boxing Super Series is the home of premium boxers, we are thrilled to be airing this tournament which is a perfect fit for us.”





The World Boxing Super Series is a first of its kind annual boxing tournament, and will bring together the ‘best of the best’ fighters to compete at venues around the world for the Muhammad Ali trophy, The Greatest prize In Boxing. A total of 16 elite boxers from two weight classes (Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight) will battle it out on fourteen separate fight nights in a bracket-style elimination tournament – with the winner in each division crowned in May 2018.