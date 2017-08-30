Media rights deal with German broadcasting giant for World Boxing Super Series

COMOSA AG and MP & Silva are delighted to announce a media rights agreement with 7Sports, the sport business unit of ProSiebenSat.1, to showcase the inaugural 2017/18 season of the World Boxing Super Series and its quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Millions of fans will be enjoying the action world of class boxing within a 9 months’ time frame offering broadcasters consistency and the opportunity to broadcast the best fighting the best.





7Sports has acquired exclusive German media rights for Germany, Austria and Switzerland from MP & Silva and will cover all Fight Nights of the World Boxing Super Series 2017/18 live. The Fight Nights will be shown in a combination of free-to-air and pay-per-view formats, with the first Quarter-Final fight on 9th September to be shown live on SAT1.

MP & Silva’s CEO, Jochen Lösch: “There has been huge interest from German boxing fans in the build-up to the World Boxing Super Series. I’m very pleased to be able to announce this important deal with 7Sports.”

The World Boxing Super Series will be of particular interest to the German audience this season as the quarter-final line-ups include two German Former World Champions, Marco Huck and Juergen Braehmer. Huck will participate in the tournament’s opening event against Ukrainian Aleksandr Usyk on September 9 in his hometown Berlin. The World Boxing Super Series schedule also includes a quarter-final fight in Stuttgart, when Turkish Avni Yildirim faces Chris Eubank Jr. in Stuttgart October 7.

Roger Lodewick, COMOSA’s Chief Commercial Officer: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the World Boxing Super Series to the German audience, not only by staging multiple fights in Germany, but also by broadcasting all our fights on Germany’s leading media platforms. With this deal, the World Boxing Super Series will have the perfect stage to showcase its excellence and Greatness in the boxers quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”





Zeljko Karajica, CEO von 7Sports: „We are thrilled to broadcast boxing at a Champions League level. 14 all-or-nothing Fights; Where the only thing that counts is finding the number one in each weight class!“

The World Boxing Super Series is a first of its kind annual boxing tournament, and will bring together the ‘best of the best’ fighters to compete at venues around the world for the Muhammad Ali trophy, The Greatest prize In Boxing. A total of 16 elite boxers from two weight classes (Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight) will battle it out on fourteen separate fight nights in a bracket-style elimination tournament – with the winner in each division crowned in May 2018.