Meadows Casino and World Fighting Championships (WFC) sign two-year agreement

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino has signed a two-year agreement with World Fighting Championships to bring four Live Championship Boxing matches to its event center.

The Meadows will kick off its exciting Summer Event Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, with the first of four live championship boxing events. Headlining the event is a local star, Rod Salka. Rod is working to position himself for a potential World Title fight by the end of 2017. In the co-main event we have lightweight prospect, Bill Hutchinson versus Eric Hall. Two other featured fighters who plan to put on a show are Amonte “The Magician” Eberhart and Greg “Lumberjack” Rudolph.





“We are excited about continuing our partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino and looking forward to a stacked fight card April 22,” said Matt McGovern, WFC president. “This line-up of exceptional talent is one that fans in Western Pennsylvania won’t want to miss.”

“We’re putting finishing touches on our Summer Event Series,” said Rod Centers, vice president and general manager of The Meadows. “But go ahead and mark your calendar for Aug. 5 when WFC returns. The Meadows event center is the perfect setting to present an exceptional ring-side experience.”

Also featured on the April 22 card are Mike Conway, bringing his undefeated winning record to face off against Cleveland native Roger Blankenship, who is hoping to secure a professional title. Also fighting are female Welterweights Shianne “Suger Shi” Gist against Kat Gurevich.

Tickets can be purchased at www.wfcfights.com. The doors open at 6 p.m.; there are no age restrictions. For more information visit The World Fighting Championships at www.worldfightingchampionships.com or The Meadows Racetrack & Casino at www.meadowsgaming.com.