McLaren & Paddock Clash For Title

Kieron McLaren and Luke Paddock clash for the vacant Midlands Area Super Lightweight Title at King’s Hall, Stoke-On-Trent, in March.

The duo meet for the title on BCB Promotions’ ‘On The March’ on Saturday, 17th March.





McLaren is undefeated in his opening 11 bouts since turning professional back in 2015. Paddock represents his toughest test to date and he will be looking to avenge Paddock’s victory over cousin, Josh, back in 2015. Paddock and Josh McLaren met for the vacant strap in Burslem and, on that occasion, it was the Walsall man who came out on top to be crowned Midlands Champion.

Paddock then lost his crown to Andy Keates and has also suffered defeats to Anthony Upton and Myron Mills for the English and IBF Youth Titles respectively. Victory over McLaren will put him back on track though and, as BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson, explained, it’s a massive fight for both men.

“This is a cracking fight,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “Kieron is undefeated but untested. He’s made a great start to life as a professional but this is a big step up as he challenges for a Midlands title.

“Luke has had nearly twice as many fights but have suffered a couple a few lossess, against good opponents, on the way. It’s an important fight, for different reasons, for both men so credit to them for taking it.”

“Fight fans are in for a treat.”





The show also features unbeaten Stoke trio Luke Caci, Nathan Heaney and Owen Jobburn plus unbeaten duo – Swadlincote’s Connor Parker and Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh.

Cruiserweight Caci will fight for an International Challenge Belt as he looks to build on an impressive debut year. The 28 year-old recorded four victories in 2017 and is on the title hunt in 2018.

Super welterweight Jobburn has four pro wins to date plus a draw against fellow prospect, Sam Evans, last time out. Jobburn, who wants the rematch against Evans in 2018, is eager to showcase his skills in his hometown.

Middleweight Heaney impressed on his pro debut in December as he looks to emulate a successful amateur career in the paid ranks.





Swadlincote super lightweight, Parker, fought on the same card as Heaney in December as he cruised to 6-0 12 months after making his professional debut. Much is expected of the baby-faced assassin in 2018.

Ricky-Hatton trained ‘High Tower’ Haigh stands at 6’ 3” and has accumulated seven professional wins in the super middleweight division to date.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct or 07734 118 041.