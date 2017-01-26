Mclaren Aims To Take The Roof Off Fenton Manor

British Challenge Super Lightweight Champion, Kieron McLaren, makes a first defence of his belt on Hatton Boxing’s ‘Time To Shine’ show at Fenton Manor next month.

The 22 year-old defeated Plymouth hardman, Chris Adaway, back in October, at the same venue, to claim the belt and defends it against a familiar foe this time around.





McLaren, undefeated in nine professional contests, takes on Worcester’s Michael ‘Mad Man’ Mooney. The pair have locked horns already with McLaren claiming a points victory in May 2016 and ‘Gunner’ expects to have his hand raised one again.

“It’s going to be another good fight and if it’s anything like the Adaway fight the fans will be in for a treat,” he said. “It was a tough night against Adaway. I don’t think it was as close as the referee scored it (McLaren claimed a 77-76 win) but it was a great fight.

“I know all about Mooney. He’s a very game fighter and he always comes to win. We had a good fight last time and I expect something similar this time around. He broke his hand in our last fight, which tells you that it was toe to toe.

“I’m ready for whatever he brings. I found out about the show before Christmas and I’ve had a good, steady camp up to now. I enjoyed Christmas but didn’t go crazy.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Fenton Manor and working with Hatton Boxing again. I can’t thank them enough really. They’re shows are always banging and I’m hoping my fans turn out in numbers again and blow the roof off the place!”

The February 18 card is entitled ‘Time to Shine’ and is hosted by Hatton Boxing, the company founded by four-time world champion Ricky Hatton that also manufactures premium boxing equipment and trains thousands of fitness professionals each year through its Academy.

Top of the bill sees heavyweight sensation Nathan Gorman lock horns with Georgia’s tough Gogita Gorgiladze while Reuben Arrowsmith faces Ryan Toms as a supporting contest alongside Craig Morris’s Midlands Area welterweight title defence against Ryan Fields and McLaren’s super-lightweight Challenge belt encounter with Mooney.

Also on in action on the bill will be fellow Hatton Boxing prospects Jake Haigh and Sam Evans as well as Stafford’s Rob Hunt, Cheshire’s Nathan Clarke and former amateur standout Luke Caci, who will be making his pro debut.