McKenna warns Benson, “he’s setting himself up for a big fall”

Lewis Benson has built himself up for a spectacular fall in front of the BoxNation cameras on November 30, according to rival Tyrone McKenna.





‘Kid Caramel’ (10-1-KO2) and ‘The Mighty Celt’ (16-1-1-KO6) are locked in a bitter battle of words ahead of their showdown at Emirates Arena, which takes place on a fantastic card that also includes Ukashir Farooq vs. Iain Butcher for the British title and Livingston’s Kieran Smith bidding for WBC International Silver honors.

Edinburgh’s Benson has claimed technical superiority from the beginning of an entertaining verbal war but with tactics sure to be of paramount importance on the night, Belfast’s McKenna has warned his foe all roads lead to defeat.

McKenna said: “He’s been saying he’s going to play with me and beat me comfortably but all he’s achieved is setting himself up for a big fall.

“He’s put all this pressure on himself because now, if he doesn’t do what he’s been saying he’s going to do, he’s going to look like a fool in front of a lot of people.

“I don’t understand why he keeps talking about sparring. You know when you’ve been in a hard spar but when I sparred him, I didn’t even feel I had to dig deep. He’s just put pressure on himself and we’ll say how he deals with that pressure.

“This is the biggest fight of his career but it’s not the biggest fight of mine. I’m an incredibly mentally-strong fighter and nothing can scare or deter me.

“I know that in his head, he’s scared and he’s trying to build up his own confidence by telling these stories and making these outrageous claims about what he’s going to do.

“I’m not just going to beat Benson on points. I’m going to knock him out in spectacular fashion. I’ve been working on my power a lot and he’s going to be on the receiving end on fight night.”





Three fantastic main card fights are joined by a strong undercard featuring the likes of former Commonwealth super-middleweight king David Brophy, former WBC world youth champion Michael McGurk, hotly-tipped debutants Reece McFadden and Jack Turner and more.

