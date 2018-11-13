McKenna vs Benson in Glasgow on November 30

Tyrone McKenna insists he’s capable of turning the crowd in his favour when he faces Scotland’s Lewis Benson at Emirates Arena in Glasgow on November 30.





Belfast’s ‘Mighty Celt’ (16-1-1-KO6) battles ‘Kid Caramel’ Benson (10-1-KO2) live on BoxNation with both men desperate to bounce back from suffering their first professional defeats on the same card back in June.

Belfast’s McKenna, who was edged by world-ranked Jack Catterall that night, is drawing close to the end of an arduous training camp in Glasgow and is adamant he possesses both the fanbase and the charisma to win the crowd on the night.

McKenna said: “’The Mighty Celt’ is internationally loved. I could have the whole place chanting my name. To make that happen, I’ve just got to fight the way I always fight and they fall in love with me.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if even his friends started chanting my name…

“I’m putting myself through hell so I can put him through hell. You’ll see the best Tyrone McKenna you’ve ever seen in there. I’m working harder than ever.

“Benson is a decent fighter and he looked good against Johnny Coyle in Belfast. That fight could’ve gone away. I’ve too much skill for him, though, and I learned a lot from my fight with Catterall.

“Catterall is a world-class fighter so Benson wasn’t on my radar after that. I was looking to fight someone in the top 5 in Britain but there’s no way I’ll overlook him.

“Everyone knows what I bring when I step in the ring. I’m involved in wars. I bring a bit of hype to proceedings beforehand and then I dish out the punishment in the ring.”





McKenna vs. Benson takes place on a stacked BoxNation card that also includes Ukashir Farooq vs. Iain Butcher for the British bantamweight title, Kieran Smith vs. Peter McDonagh for the WBC Silver International super-welterweight title plus the professional debuts of Reece McFadden and Jack Turner and more.

BUY TICKETS FOR GLASGOW ON NOVEMBER 30: mtkglobalstore.com/tickets

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal