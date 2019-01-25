McKenna bandwagon rolling back into Belfast

Tyrone McKenna will fight in front of his home fans in Belfast at Ulster Hall on March 29 – live on iFL TV.





‘The Mighty Celt’ (17-1-1-KO6) was last seen narrowly outpointing Lewis Benson in Glasgow and kicks off 2019 on the undercard of the highly-anticipated WBO European title rematch between Conrad Cummings and Luke Keeler.

McKenna said: “I love fighting in front of my Belfast fans. My last fight was away. I’ll always have masses of support in Belfast and when I’m away, I miss them. They spur me on to fight better.

“I fought in Ulster Hall once as an amateur. I’ve fought in some great places like the SSE Arena but here, the crowd is on top of you and it’ll be a great, great atmosphere. The main event was a great fight the first time and can be even better second time around.





“I have nasty cuts and bruises after every fight but I’ve healed perfectly again. I came into camp reasonably fit and I’m excited to be back in camp after a nice break with the kids at Christmas. I’m already training hard and eating healthy.

“Now my good friend Tyrone McCullagh is with us in camp, there are a lot more worried faces around. He even set fire to my shirt last week. We’ve grown up together and it’s great to have another familiar face in camp.

“I just want Ohara Davies. Now more than ever, I’m more relevant to him. I’ll give him the platform. He had a stinker in his last fight and he’s as irrelevant as he’s ever been. Me calling him out will raise his profile. It’s gone topsy-turvy but I’m a generous man!”

Already confirmed alongside McKenna on a busy undercard are Steven Ward, Gary Cully, Sean McComb, Steven Donnelly and Callum Bradley.

