McGregor could pull off huge upset against Mayweather

William Hill has reported a huge surge in support for the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor ahead of his mega-fight against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather on Saturday 26 August in Las Vegas. The pair have been trading insults on their world promotional tour this week – and McGregor has clearly landed a couple of knockout blows in the battle of the trash talkers.

The bookies revealed that Eighty-three percent of all bets on the bout have been on a McGregor victory, seven-percent have been on Mayweather win – with ten-percent on the draw.

William Hill currently make Mayweather (49-0) their 1/7 favourite to win the fight, McGregor making his professional boxing debut is 9/2 and the draw is on offer at 40/1.





Mystic Mac has forecasted that he would win within 4 rounds and he is rated a 7/1 chance to make good on his prediction.

“Conor McGregor, with no professional boxing experience, should be a 100/1 shot to beat arguably the greatest boxer of all-time, said William Hill spokesman Tony Kenny

“However, our punters seem believe McGregor could create one of the great sporting upsets on 26 August”

Mayweather v McGregor – Latest odds from William Hill





Bout match: 1/7 Floyd Mayweather, 9/2 Conor McGregor, 40/1 Draw

Round Betting:

Mayweather: 25/1 Round 1, 22/1 Round 2, 18/1 Round 3, 14/1 Round 4, 12/1 Round 5, 14/1 Round 6, 14/1 Round 7, 14/1 Round 8, 14/1 Round 9,14/1 Round 10, 16/1 Round 11, 201/ Round 12

Mc Gregor: 20/1 Round 1, 20/1 Round 2, 33/1 Round 3, 33/1 Round 4, 33/1 Round 5, 40/1 Round 6, 50/1 Round 7, 50/1 Round 8, 50/1 Round 9, 50/1 Round 10, 66/1 Round 11, 80/1 Round 12

Method Of Result

4/6 Floyd Mayweather Jr By KO TKO or DQ

5/1 Conor McGregor By KO TKO or DQ

15/8 Floyd Mayweather Jr By Decision or Technical Decision

33/1 Conor McGregor By Decision or Technical Decision

40/1 Draw