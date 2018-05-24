McComb debut immediately confirmed on huge Belfast show

Popular Sean McComb will make his professional bow on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s colossal homecoming fight in Belfast on June 30.

Elite amateur and former Northern Ireland captain McComb, who like good friend Conlan hails from Belfast, only signed with MTK Global on Thursday but has immediately been found a slot on a stacked bill at The SSE Arena – live on BT Sport.

McComb said: “It’s just brilliant. This is exactly the reason I signed with MTK Global. They make things happen and can make them happen very quickly.

“I’ve been surprised by the reaction to me going pro. It was announced during work hours but every is already buzzing about it. I expected a reaction but didn’t imagine it would be this big. It’s great to see.

“This card is huge. It’s great to have Mick home. He’s probably one of the greatest Irish amateurs ever. You’ve seen the crowds he attracts in New York but this show will outdo them all. It’s just massive.

“You’ll see the Sean McComb you’ve always seen: a tall, classy and hard-hitting southpaw going to work.”

As well as Conlan’s headline fight against Adeilson dos Santos, the card also features Tyrone McKenna v Phil Sutcliffe Jr, an all-Dublin rematch between world-ranked super-featherweight Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty plus Tyrone McCullagh v Joe Ham, Johnny Coyle v Lewis Benson and Paddy Gallagher v Gary Corcoran.

