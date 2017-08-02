MBA Revokes Billy Corito’s License

Social Media was buzzing yesterday with the news that Malta’s most famous, internationally, professional boxer Billy Corito had his Malta Boxing Association (MBA) license revoked, ahead of his 22nd September fight

The fuss on Social Media wasn’t so much about the fact that MBA President Mr. Michael Bonello had decided to revoke Mr. Corito’s license, but the reason why and the unusual method he chose to inform Mr. Corito that they had chosen to do so.

Without doubt these days Social Media is proving the simplest way for getting information disseminated as quickly as possible, but it does seem highly unprofessional, even possibly unethical, though to inform Malta’s best known boxer via WhatsApp of the decision.





However, whilst Mr. Bonello’s decision to utilize Social Media to inform Mr. Corito of the decision probably wasn’t the wisest of choices, in itself that particular faux pas pales in comparison to his chosen statement, which was “Hi Billy, I know you are boxing. As you know you will be losing your MBA license. I am sorry I will not back you up this time”. Billy Corito’s response was a simple “OK thanks”

Following receiving the news Mr. Corito immediately contacted Mr. Charlie Cardona of the Malta Boxing Commission (MBC) and Mr. Gianluca Di Caro from the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) to ascertain if either would be willing to license him, or as in the case of MBC relicense him, both of whom agreed.

Last year Mr. Corito, who was previously licensed by the MBC for a number of years, was forced to hand back his MBC license by the MBA before they would license him to fight on an event sanctioned by themselves.

Speaking from his home Mr. Corito said.





“I was shocked at Michael’s message, it makes no sense, I am the face of Maltese Boxing, everyone knows me.

The MBA wanted me to fight on their shows, so I did, but now they don’t want me to fight on MBC shows, which is childish.

I don’t like politics, I’m a boxer, I want to fight, I want to fight not just in Malta, I want to put Malta on the Boxing map.

When I was with the MBC before I got to fight in England, but with MBA my only option is to fight here in Malta only, so really I am not worried, more angry the way they did it.”