Mayweather vs Paul Ticket Information

TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW, FRIDAY, MAY 14 FOR FLOYD MAYWEATHER VS. LOGAN PAUL SHOWTIME PPV® EVENT TAKING PLACE SUNDAY, JUNE 6 FROM HARD ROCK STADIUM IN MIAMI GARDENS

Tickets Available Friday Through Ticketmaster.com Beginning at 12 p.m. ET – Click here to buy tickets!

MIAMI, FL. (May 13, 2021) – Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. ET for the highly anticipated exhibition showdown between all-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd “Money” Mayweather and social media sensation Logan “The Maverick” Paul taking place Sunday, June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and headlining a SHOWTIME PPV event.

Tickets for the live event will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature a pair of intriguing professional boxing showdowns, as WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack meet in a 12-round rematch in the co-main event. Plus, former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns to the ring to face Luis Arias in a 10-round bout.

In a fourth PPV bout, former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut in an exhibition match against an opponent to be announced.