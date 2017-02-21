Mayweather turns 40 this Friday

Twelve-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather, whose illustrious undefeated career spanned over three decades and five weight divisions, will celebrate his 40th birthday in style with several special events taking place this upcoming weekend in Southern California.

Mayweather, who is known for his larger than life personality, will begin his festivities Thursday, February 23 with an intimate dinner in collaboration with Hollywood Unlocked and Louie the 13th. On Friday, Mayweather will turn the ‘Big 4-0,’ ringside at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula where his promotional company Mayweather Promotions is hosting a ShoBox: The New Generation fight card featuring young prospects from the sport which Mayweather left his indelible mark.





The weekend’s spotlight affair will be Mayweather’s official star-studded Oscars-inspired birthday gala Saturdayin downtown Los Angeles that is guaranteed to be opulent and over the top. The black-tie affair will host a “who’s who” list of Hollywood celebrities and athletes such as personal friends Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Future, and invited guests such as Marlon Wayans, Tyrese, Allen Iverson, Morris Chestnut, Fat Joe and Nicole Murphy to name a few. Guests will enjoy surprise performances from some of Floyd’s favorite musical artists, premium open bar and catering and other elements of surprise.

The jam-packed weekend continues Sunday with a roller skating party that will wrap up the weekend honoring Mayweather.

“Being surrounded by my family and friends for my birthday weekend reminds me to never take anything for granted in life,” said Mayweather. “I am grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and received in my lifetime. I have a beautiful family, four great children and many friends that have been there since day one. Life is short and I try to make every minute count. This is exactly how I want to celebrate my 40th birthday. I use each year as an opportunity to grow and with this big milestone, I’m even more grateful for everyone who showed me the way and made me the man I am today.”

Media coverage information for Saturday’s red carpet event will be released shortly.