Mayweather saves bookies from a £50M mauling in ‘Notorious’ night for the bookmakers

William Hill lead the bookmaking industry in a collective and long sigh of relief following Floyd Mayweather’s tenth round TKO victory over Conor McGregor in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Irishman, who had been backed from 7/1 down to 3/1 before the bell rang for the opening round, was a massive loser for the UK and Irish bookmakers – with William Hill estimating over £50M could have been paid out to punters across the industry if McGregor had won.

William Hill had expected to see big bets come for Mayweather, but they received just one six figure wager of €100,000 at odds of 1/4 on Floyd (Winning the customer €25,000). However, William Hill did take several big bets on Mayweather in their Las Vegas office – One bet of $1.2M at odds of 1/5 (Winning the punter $240,000 ) and a $300,000 bet also at 1/5 (Winning the punter $60,000).





Ciaran O’Brien of William Hill said: “It was as if anyone with a distant Irish relative had to have a few quid on him, and we were forced to cut him from 7s to 3s before the first bell rang, but the money kept coming and we were looking at a massive payout of he won.

I think the whole industry was in a similar position to us and if McGregor has won it would have been one of the biggest payouts in the history of sports betting.”

We’re big fans of Conor, but we were one-hundred percent in Floyd’s corner for this fight.”

William Hill the Nate Diaz UFC trilogy fight is next on the cards for McGregor. The Notorious is 4/11 to win beat Diaz (2/1).