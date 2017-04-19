Mayweather Promotions Set to Appear at 3rd Annual Box Fan Expo, Saturday May 6th at Las Vegas Convention Center!

Mayweather Promotions is set to take part in Box Fan Expo, the leading convention for boxing fans and industry professionals. The third annual event will take place in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 6th at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from 10am-5pm. Fans will get an experience like no other at the Mayweather Promotions booth, with a chance to shop Mayweather Promotions, TMT, Mayweather Sports merchandise, and meet the great boxing superstars under the Mayweather Promotions banner, PLUS MORE! With Mayweather Promotions in attendance you can be sure to enjoy a great day full of boxing.





Get your boxing fix all under one roof! Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with Boxing fans and Boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last two Expo’s such as Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Mikey Garcia, Leo Santa Cruz, Terry Norris, Riddick Bowe, Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, and many more!

About Box Fan Expo: The event allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, Legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities at the respective booths. On Site, fans will experience different activities from autograph sessions, photo sessions, face-off with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo! Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators, as well as boxing gear companies.

Early bird tickets are still available for $30 and can be purchased at: bit.ly/BoxFanMayweatherPromo. For more information go to www.BoxFanExpo.com.

Follow us on Twitter @MayweatherPromo and become a fan on Facebook at: www.mayweatherpromotions.com/MayweatherPromotions for news and updates. Also follow Box Fan Expo on Twitter @BoxFanExpo and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/boxfanexpo.