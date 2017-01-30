Boxing News 24/7


Mayweather Promotions inks Richardson Hitchins

Mayweather Promotions continues to set the bar in the boxing industry through promoting successful sellout shows and signing the hottest budding talent in boxing. The past, present, and future of sports and entertainment has officially signed Brooklyn-born Richardson Hitchins. The 19-year-old boxer represented his parents’ home country of Haiti in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.


The two-time Golden Gloves champion is prepared to make his mark in the professional boxing world. He began boxing at age 12, after realizing the fate of his peers was either to end up tangled in gang violence or worse. Boxing got Hitchins off the streets and into the ring, crediting his childhood gym, Atlas Cops & Kids, as his safe haven.

Hitchens has been fortunate enough to gain invaluable experience, having sparred and trained with several world champions such as: Terence Crawford (current WBO, WBC, and Ring super lightweight champion), Sadam Ali (title contender and 2008 United States Olympian), and Luis Collazo (former WBA welterweight champion). These experiences in combination with his embedded boxing ability are what catapulted Hitchins to the attention of Mayweather Promotions President, Floyd Mayweather.

“I am a product of my environment, it’s built me to where I am today and it’s no mistake I’m this good. I’m just happy to work with a team who is in a place to help me achieve my goals as a fighter,” said Hitchins.

“Mayweather Promotions is pleased to announce another addition to our growing stable of exciting fighters. We have proven we are here to stay, and we plan on giving the fans more exciting fights,” said CEO Leonard Ellerbe. “Hitchins is a star in the making and we are in a position to get him to world champion status.”

Mayweather Promotions has some phenomenal shows and events planned for 2017. Be on the lookout for Richardson Hitchins’ Mayweather Promotions debut on the undercard of Thurman vs. Garcia at Barclays Center on March 4.

