Mayweather Promotions inks Dylan Price

Continuing their ongoing momentum, Mayweather Promotions expands their roster with top super flyweight prospect, Dylan “The Real Dyl” Price (1-0, 1 KO). Philadelphia-born, but now residing in Sicklerville, New Jersey, Price has his eyes set on becoming boxing’s next superstar!

Price hails from a deep boxing background. His father, who manages boxers, had a short-lived pro-career, and his two brothers both boxed at the amateur level. Price hasn’t looked back since being introduced to the sport of boxing at nine-years-old. The 18-year old Price made an impressive pro-debut just a few weeks ago in North Carolina, which ended with an explosive 61 second KO against Malcolm Speight.





Price just missed the age mark to participate in the Olympic games; however turning pro was naturally the next best move for the up-and-coming young fighter. Price has amassed numerous accomplishments as an amateur including: 2009 Ringside, 2009 National PAL, 2012 Jr. Golden Gloves, 2013 Junior Olympic National Championship – Pinweight Champion, 2013 Junior Olympic National Championship – Most Outstanding Male boxer, 2015 USA Youth Champion (voted outstanding boxer), 2015 National PAL, 2016 USA Youth Champion (Team USA), and he won a gold medal at the U.S. Junior Open and Youth National Championships in Nevada.

“Boxing is in my blood,” says Price. “I was conditioned for this before I could remember, now I must remain focused, stick to the plan, and allow my team [Mayweather Promotions] to help me become the best fighter I can be.”

Leonard Ellerbe welcomes the young fighter by saying, “We couldn’t be more pleased with Dylan Price. He’s young and exciting, and has all the necessary tools to become a successful fighter, now it’s up to us to bring it all together.”

