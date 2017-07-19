Mayweather-McGregor ticket information

Live Event Tickets for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Event Go On Sale Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Interested Fans Apply For Opportunity To Buy Via Ticketmaster Verified Fan®; Registration Ends on Thursday, July 20 at 10 p.m. PT

LAS VEGAS (July 19, 2017) – Tickets for the unprecedented showdown between boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UFC® champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor,taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will go on sale Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.





The promotion is teaming up with Ticketmaster Verified Fan®to ensure that tickets go to the fight fans who demanded this matchup and knockout any bots or scalpers attempting to buy tickets. The program gives fans the opportunity to receive a unique offer code and link to use when purchasing tickets for the historic event. To receive a code, fans must first be verified through the registration process. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, nor have the ability to purchase tickets. Only fans who receive a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are limited to two (2) per offer code for the Mayweather vs. McGregor event. For more information on Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, click HERE.

Interested fans can apply for Ticketmaster Verified Fan® by clicking HERE. Registration closes on Thursday, July 20 at 10 p.m. PT.

“It is vital that we provide our fans with a fair opportunity to purchase tickets to this unprecedented event taking place on August 26th between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “This is a fight derived from the fans and should be available to be enjoyed by fans. It was necessary for us to partner with Ticketmaster Verified Fan® for an event at this magnitude to provide everyone with a safe worry-free method to purchase tickets.”

MAYWEATHER vs. MCGREGOR

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in an unprecedented event that takes place Saturday, August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event telecast is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

