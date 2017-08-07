Mayweather-McGregor purchase options

The unprecedented SHOWTIME PPV boxing match in which pound-for-pound king Floyd “Money” Mayweather returns to the ring to battle UFC champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor is expected to be the most widely distributed pay-per-view event of all time.

The once-in-a-lifetime Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown will be available for purchase through cable, DBS, telco and streaming providers nationwide, as well as UFC.tv. The fight will also be available through Fathom Events in movie theaters and at select bars and restaurants nationwide. For the first time, SHOWTIME will also make the boxing event available directly to consumers on ShowtimePPV.com and through the SHOWTIME PPV application available on Apple mobile and Apple TV (4th Generation) devices. The fight will be available for purchase on the SHOWTIME PPV website and through the SHOWTIME PPV app in the Apple App store in the coming days. Produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV, Mayweather Vs. McGregor will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition, consumers on the SHOWTIME PPV website and application will have access to a special free trial for the SHOWTIME standalone streaming service and CBS All Access. SHOWTIME will offer additional content on the app and website for free, including exciting fight content leading up to the main event.





A 12-time world champion in five weight classes, the 40-year-old Mayweather retired undefeated in September 2015 as one of the greatest to ever set foot in the ring, buoyed by the box-office success that saw him shatter nearly all of the revenue records in the sport’s history. Now, he returns to challenge the bold, powerful and popular McGregor, whose elite striking skills put him in the record books as the first athlete to hold two UFC titles simultaneously, all while soaring to the mantle of the sport’s No. 1 PPV attraction at age 28.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in the main event of an unprecedented four-fight pay-per-view boxing event. Mayweather vs. McGregor takes place on Saturday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV and promoted by Mayweather Promotions. The telecast also will be available in Spanish using secondary audio programming (SAP).

