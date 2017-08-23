Mayweather-McGregor coverage on ESPN

SportsCenter on the Road, First Take, ESPN Radio From Site

ESPN will present extensive pre- and post-fight news and information coverage across its platforms in English and Spanish of the much-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. ESPN’s week-long coverage will culminate with live post-fight coverage and reactions immediately following the fight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26.





Television

SportsCenter on the Road Live from Las Vegas

SC6 will be LIVE from the MGM Grand Pool in Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 23, Caesars Palace Pool on Thursday, August 24, and T-Mobile Arena on Friday, August 25. From 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET. Michael Smith and Jemele Hill will be joined by various guests throughout the week.

Steve Levy will host segments every night leading up to the fight beginning on Wednesday, August 23. and host pre-fight and post-fight coverage live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, August 26.

Hannah Storm will provide live coverage from the News Conference at MGM Grand on Wednesday, August 23. At 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will have exclusive interviews that will air throughout the week. Storm will also provide coverage for the 11 a.m. ET SportsCenter from on Friday, August 25, and will anchor the 10:30 p.m. ET special on ESPN2 on Saturday, August 26.

Stan Verrett and Neil Everett will host the closing show on Saturday, August 26., from Beer Park

Reporters Toni Collins, Brett Okamoto, Sal Paolantonio and Teddy Atlas will provide live coverage throughout the week from various locations in Las Vegas.

First Take

ESPN’s morning debate show, First Take, will air live 10 a.m. – Noon from the MGM Talent Pool in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25. Host Molly Qerim and debaters Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman will welcome guests live on set including: Dana White, Roy Jones Jr., Chael Sonnen, Teddy Atlas, Floyd Mayweather Sr., Andre Ward, Ice Cube and more. In addition, the program will air a live on-hour special, also from the MGM Talent Pool, on Thursday night, at 8 p.m.





ESPN Deportes

ESPN’s Spanish-language network, ESPN Deportes, will have extensive news and information coverage throughout fight week on A Los Golpes, Golpe A Golpe, SportsCenter, Nación ESPN, Cronómetro and more. Show highlights include live Golpe A Golpe edition covering the official weigh-in at 6 p.m. ET, as well as a special post fight SportsCenter edition at 1 a.m. ET.

Radio

ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio will provide coverage and commentary on the fight throughout its shows through the week. The Stephen A. Smith Show (M-F, 1 – 3 p.m.) will air live from Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, and discuss the top storylines in the lead up to the fight. In addition, all shows airing Saturday, Aug. 26, will have a boxing guest to discuss the latest from Mayweather-McGregor. ESPN Radio will broadcast a prefight show hosted by Jason Fitz and Myron Metcalf, which will include comments from ESPN boxing analyst Dan Rafael and ESPN MMA analyst Brett Okamoto. ESPN Radio will present expanded post-fight coverage on Dickerson & Hood (10 p.m. – 3 a.m.) that will include guests and press conference audio.

Digital and Print

ESPN.com and ESPNDeportes.com

ESPN’s digital platforms has been covering the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight since it was first rumored, and will finish off coverage in a dynamic way come fight week. Dan Rafael, Brett Okamoto, Arash Markazi and Darren Rovell will be on-site in Las Vegas, covering all aspects of the mega-fight between the stars of the combat sports world.

Key highlights include:

Comprehensive coverage, including pre- and post-fight features, videos and analysis from ESPN’s Dan Rafael, Brett Okamoto, Darren Rovell, Arash Markazi, David Purdum, as well as ESPNDeportes.com’s Salvador Rodriguez, Erick Cervante, Joe Cortez, and more.

ESPN’s Digital team will be on site for every key moment of the week, including the arrivals, press conference and weigh-in.

A dedicated landing page for all coverage on Mayweather-McGregor, including features, videos, photos and podcasts from all platforms throughout the week.

A live page on fight night that will be filled with analysis from Las Vegas, plus additional coverage from Tom Hamilton from Ireland.

Daily Mayweather-McGregor features on ESPNDeportes.com

Fight-week features will include:

Dan Rafael’s Ringside Seat which will provide fans with everything they need to know about the fight

How Las Vegas is preparing for one of the biggest nights of the year, by Arash Markazi

A photo-based feature that showcases fans that have made their way to the event from around the world

Taking note of the biggest bets, most interesting prop-bets and how the gambling world is reacting to this fight, from David Purdum

A look at the success of the business piece of this spectacle, from Darren Rovell

Stat-based analysis on how the two competitors match up from ESPN Stats and Information.

Five Mayweather rivals talk about Mayweather-McGregor with José Luis Castillo, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marcos Maidana, Miguel Cotto, and Manny Pacquiao

Additional highlights from our coverage leading up to the event include:

An interactive timeline on how the fight was made

“Crossing Crumlin Road” – a look into the life and background of Conor McGregor by ESPN The Magazine’s Wright Thompson

How top MMA trainers would help Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather by Brett Okamoto

Who is Floyd Mayweather? by Nigel Collins

Why Mayweather’s sparring partners think he’s unbeatable by Dotun Akintoye

Paulie Malingnaggi, Conor McGregorspar again: ‘A lot more intense’ by Brett Okamoto

‘The Super Bowl of boxing’: How Vegas made Mayweather-McGregor odds by David Purdum

Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor: What does it mean for boxing and MMA? by Dan Rafael and Brett Okamoto

SportsScience evaluates the power comparison between the two fighters

How the WWE would script Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor by Andrew Goldstein

The Undefeated, ESPN’s platform exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture, will provide extensive coverage of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight, led by senior culture editor Danyel Smith and writer Justin Tinsley reporting from Las Vegas. Highlights:

Senior writer Michael Fletcher explores the trope of the Great White Hope and how the analogy does not fit Mayweather vs. McGregor.

Contributor Sunni Khalid, a former amateur boxer, looks at how deep the racial passions run for each of these fighters through interviews at from local boxing gyms, dojos and elsewhere in Oakland, Calif.

The Undefeated senior writers Lonnae O’Neal and Soraya McDonald report on Mayweather’s history of violence against women in his life.

Khalid offers the lessons culled from two historic antecedents to Mayweather vs. McGregor: Jack Johnson vs. Jim Jeffries in July 1910, and Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki – a 1976 exhibition spectacle between American boxing king and Japanese wrestling king that gave birth to mixed martial arts.

Social Media

The @SportsCenter Twitter handle will conduct a week-long of the fight, including weigh-in footage, onsite support and social production of First Take, lead up graphics enhancing existing coverage of fight featuring stats, quotes, and timely anecdotes.

ESPN The Magazine

ESPN The Magazine’s Fighting Issue, currently on newsstands, details how divided sports fans are about watching the highly anticipated August 26 bout between MMA champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. The issue also delves deeply into these two personalities and what has led them to where they are today.

For more on ESPN The Magazine’s Fighting Issue: http://es.pn/2vc3gzb. To download cover: http://bit.ly/2i0ioes