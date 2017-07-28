Mayweather Jr. vs. McGregor – All Access information

SHOWTIME Sports today announced that the first episode of ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor will be offered for free to consumers who do not subscribe to SHOWTIME, immediately following the network premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Starting tonight, the first episode will be available for free on multiple platforms including YouTube and SHO.com and other online portals. Consumers can also sample the premiere episode for free across multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites and applications and free On Demand channels. The subsequent episodes of the four-part series, which will premiere every Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, will be available only to SHOWTIME subscribers.

Weekly installments of the Emmy® Award-winning series ALL ACCESS will peel back the curtain on the August 26 blockbuster bout between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC® superstar Conor McGregor. Four revealing episodes will immerse fans in the lives and training camps of the outspoken, charismatic champions, documenting their preparation for an unprecedented fight that has captured the world’s attention.





Winner of multiple Emmy Awards, the SHOWTIME Sports original franchise takes viewers behind the scenes of boxing’s biggest events and surrounds the world’s most compelling fighters with intimate access and signature storytelling.

SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the entire series on SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, SHOWTIME ANYTIME® and SHOWTIME the stand-alone streaming service available through Amazon, Apple®, Google, Roku, Xbox One, Samsung SmartTVs and at showtime.com, as well as through Amazon Channels, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Sony PlayStation™ Vue. The series will also be available through TV providers’ authenticated online services.