Mayweather a BIG favorite over McGregor

Bookies are anticipating over £100 million could be bet across the globe on the mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather following the confirmation of the highly anticipated match-up on Wednesday night.

William Hill make Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather their 1/12 favorite (Bet £12 to make a £1 profit) – with Conor ‘ The Notorious’ McGregor a 6/1 outsider. McGregor is rated a 7/1 shot to KO Mayweather, while the unbeaten boxer is rated a 6/5 chance to win on points.

Some pundits believe Mayweather will finish McGregor early and the bookies are offering odds of 33/1 for him to win in the opening round. They also offer odds of 10/1 for mixed martial artist McGregor, who will be making his boxing debut, being disqualified for kicking Mayweather during the fight.





“Most pundits believe the fight won’t be competitive, but that’s not going to stop millions of people across the world tuning in – and also having a bet on the fight, said William Hill spokesman Tony Kenny

“Mayweather is a massive favorite, but we’ve already seen a lot of bets on McGregor landing one of his ‘Notorious’ left hands and winning by KO.”

WILLIAM HILL ODDS

Latest fight odds: (William Hill) 1/12 Floyd Mayweather, 6/1 Conor McGregor, 25/1 Draw





Method of victory: 10/11 Mayweather by KO, TKO or DQ, 6/5 Mayweather on points, 7/1 McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ, 33/1 McGregor on points, 25/1 Draw