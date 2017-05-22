Maynard Allison Headlines Top Catz Boxing’s Durham Fight Night June 22 at The Durham Armory

Maynard Allison, the newly crowned UBF All-American champion, will headline another thrilling show presented by Top Catz Boxing June 22 at the Durham Armory in Durham, NC.

Allison, who stole the crowd and won his first professional title in thrilling fashion against previously unbeaten Eric Hernandez, will look to put on another dazzling performance for his North Carolina fans.





This time, Mr. Marvelous returns in the main Event as Top Catz Boxing returns Professional Boxing to the Durham Armory in Durham, NC on an action packed card billed as Durham Fight Night.

Tickets to the event, which is promoted by Top Catz Boxing, are priced at $30, $40, and $75. Tickets will be available at 12PM EST Tuesday, May 23, 2017 and can be purchased online at www.topcatzboxing.com and http://bit.ly/2qHzoZh or can also be purchased by calling 919 701-CATZ.

About Durham Fight Night

Durham Fight Night (#DFN) will be an exciting, fun filled night featuring North Carolina’s best rising stars in professional boxing. Newly crowned UBF Champion Maynard Allison, Carlos Olmeda, Nate Williams, Austin Bryant, and the return of the top entertainer in the sport of Boxing, “The Pink Panther” Miree Coleman are scheduled to compete.

Top Catz Boxing’s commitment to building local talent into stars and creating legendary North Carolina fights and boxers is reflected in Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars.”

