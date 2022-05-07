May 14 Brick City Fight Night Rd. 2 brings live boxing to Robert Treat in Newark, N.J.

Saturday night May 14 at Robert Treat Hotel, Newark New Jersey live boxing is returning to Northern New Jersey through the efforts of Rising Star Promotions. Rising Star is the promotional company of boxer Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna. Thomas who is a rising local star in the sport having fought in several televised events. While still an active boxer, Thomas is setting his sights on life after boxing while still in boxing as a promotor. This will be the second fight card that Rising Star has brought to Robert Treat. The first, being in November 2021 as venues opened to the public again.

Several years ago, there had been a resurgence of club card boxing featuring local fighters. There were cards at Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, Birchwood Manor, and other local venues. But around five years ago these events diminished and the Covid pandemic shut them down completely for almost 3 years. These fight cards with young men just starting their careers and still learning their trade are more exciting than $100 Pay per View Cards on television.

Nothing can match the atmosphere of being there and hearing the punches and seeing the fighters in action instead of watching on a television screen.

The card will have 12 professional bouts, including eight undefeated boxers from the New Jersey/New York region.

Headlining the card will be Newark’s undefeated bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez. Emmanuel with a 70-8 amateur record that includes New Jersey Golden Gloves and Diamond Gloves titles has a professional record of 10-0, 5 knockouts. This contest will be for WBA-NABA Gold Bantamweight Championship in an 8-round title bout against Juan Gabriel Medina (14-9, 12 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic.

The card includes former amateur standouts, including three-time New York Golden Gloves champion flyweight Andy Dominguez (6-0, 4 knockouts) takes on Edwin Reyes (8 wins 5 by KO-7 losses 2 by KO-3 draw) of Guatemala City, Guatemala, this bout will be eight rounds for WBA Fedecentro Flyweight Championship. Jersey City junior middleweight Robert Terry (5-0), who was a finalist at the 2017 National Golden Gloves in a six-rounder vs TBA

The rest of the card includes

Super Welterweight in four rounds Kahshad Elliott (1-0, 1 KO) of Plainfield, N.J vs. Tray Martin (3-5-2, 2 KOS) of Columbia, Mo.

Superwelter weight Brian Ceballo (12-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. will take on Gerald Sherrell (10-2, 5 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pa.in an eight-round clash.

In a 6-round battle of two undefeated boxers Featherweight John Leonardo (7 4 by KO-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, N.J vs Jostin Ortiz Maysonet (3 wins all by KO-0-0). Someone’s “0” will go.

At Super Middleweight Nadim” The Unpredictable” Salloum (7-1, 3 KOs) of Jounieh, Lebanon, takes on seasoned Angel Hernandez (18-20-1, 14 KOs) of Gary, Ind

At Super Welterweight scheduled six rounds Robert Terry (5-0) Jersey City, N.J. vs. Evincii Dixon (10-29-2, 5 KOs) of Lancaster, Penn.

In a four rounder at Super Middleweight Gian Garrido (4-0, 3 KOs) of Flushing, N.Y. vs Derrick Vann (1-2) of Philadelphia, Pa.

At Welterweight four rounds David Roman Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, N.J. vs Margarito Hernandez (2-1-1) of Wapato, Wash.

Four rounds at super bantamweight Jose Nieves (2-0, 1 KO) of Woodbridge, N.J. against vs. David Ashley (0-1) of Rock Hill, S.C.

At flyweight, a scheduled four rounds Anthony Johns (2-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, N.J. vs. Gilberto Duran (4-5) of Yakima, Wash

Super Welterweight Ghandi Romain of Newark, N.J. is making his pro debut against opponent TBD.

A Special Thank You to Thomas LaManna and Rising Star Promotions for helping to lift us from the isolation of quarantine of these past two years into once again social sporting events.

Tickets priced at $155 ringside, $90 premium, and $65 general admission can be purchased online at www.rspboxing.com.

The Robert Treat Hotel

50 Park Pl, Newark, NJ 07102

(973)-622-1000

7:00 – 11:30 PM Doors open at 6 P.M.